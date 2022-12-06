Ryan Reynolds Shares New Wolverine Prep Photo for Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds has rewatched a Hugh Jackman film in preparation for Deadpool 3.

When it was announced that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise was joining the MCU, the news was met with excitement but also questions.

While many of those questions have yet to be answered, many assumed Marvel Studios' focus on the Multiverse would play into the explanation. However, Reynolds had another twist in store for his MCU debut.

On the heels of Marvel Studios announcements at both San Diego Comic-Con and at the D23 Expo, Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

While, again, fans were thrilled, the announcement raised even more of those crossover questions, especially since Jackman's character died in 2017's Logan.

In the months since both actors have addressed these concerns; and most recently, Reynolds took to social media to show how past Wolverine films have factored into his Deadpool 3 prep.

Ryan Reynolds' Homework for Deadpool 3

On December 2, Ryan Reynolds posted an Instagram story of him watching 2017's Logan.

Instagram

This follows Reynolds's September announcement that Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine/Logan in Deadpool 3.

This isn't the first time Reynolds has shown that he's been doing his homework.

Following the Deadpool threequel casting reveal, the actor proved he had answers to questions about Logan's canonicity, saying:

"Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that."

As for Jackman, he's also utilized social media to show how he's preparing for the 2024 film.

In addition to physically training for the role, the X-Men star has also joked about doing "a bit of scene work with Ryan Reynolds' body double" behind the scenes of The Music Man.

Ryan Reynolds' Method for Addressing Wolverine Concerns

Due to the fact that Jackman played Wolverine for nearly two decades, and the fact that 2017's Logan is held in such high esteem, fan concerns are understandable.

While the concept of a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up is a crowd-pleaser, especially within the MCU, no one wants the threequel to undermine what came before.

Not only does Reynolds seem to understand this, but he's using social media to prove it.

As to how the actor intends to handle the iconic X-Men character, it sounds as if he's sticking to his original vision of Deadpool 3 being a "road trip" between him and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Reports suggest that this road trip won't only be Multiversal in nature, but also feature Owen Wilson's Mobius and the TVA from Loki.

Since Deadpool 3 is still two years away, fans can expect both actors to continue dropping hints between now and 2024, especially once filming gets underway.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on November 8, 2024.