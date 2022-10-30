Hugh Jackman on How Wolverine Will Behave Under Disney Roof

Amongst all the shocking reveals that have come with Marvel Studios introducing the Multiverse Saga, almost none have had the impact that came when Hugh Jackman was confirmed to return as the Wolverine. The announcement was made via a hilarious video from Ryan Reynolds discussing his efforts on Deadpool 3, which closed by confirming he'll team up with Jackman as he makes one more run with the Adamantium claws in 2024.

Jackman recently opened up about actually making the decision to return to the biggest role of his career, indicating that he wanted to and just needed the opportunity to present itself. Now, he'll finally get to play the best version of his hero along with the best version of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, allowing them to truly be co-stars in an X-Men movie for the first time since 2011's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

But even with Deadpool 3 confirmed to be an R-rated outing, there's still the mystery of whether Jackman will get to be as violent, angry, and aggressive as he was when fans last saw him in 2017's Logan. Well, according to Jackman himself, audiences shouldn't be too worried about those concerns.

Hugh Jackman Teases Same Old Wolvie in Deadpool 3

Speaking with AP Entertainment, Wolverine star Hugh Jackman teased what fans can expect from his appearance as James Howlett (aka Wolverine) in Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

When asked what he can say about the role, Jackman indicated that he's gotten back in the gym and that he's "eating a lot," making it difficult for his co-stars from his current run on Broadway in Music Man. He also noted that he knows "a little bit about the script," but he refused to say a word about it:

AP Entertainment: “What can you tell me about ‘Wolverine 10’?” Jackman: “(laughs) I like the way you described that. Well, I can tell you, I’m going to have the time of my life. I can tell you that I’ve started back at the gym and I’m eating a lot. And I feel bad for the cast of 'Music Man' [for] the amount of protein shakes I’m having. But… it’s a lot of fun. You know, when it’s been five years, and I really never thought I’d come back, and I’m really, really excited about it. But actually, I do know a little bit about the script, but I’m not gonna tell you.” AP Entertainment: “You’re not gonna tell me?” Jackman: “No.”

The outlet also joked about Jackman playing "a kinder, gentler Logan," to which the actor replied that he's absolutely the "angrier, acerbic, grumpy" version of Wolverine that fans have always seen. He also teased that he'll take plenty of shots at Ryan Reynolds in the process:

AP Entertainment: “Is he gonna be an angrier Logan or a kinder, gentler Logan?” Jackman: “A what? There’s no choice. He’s definitely the angrier, acerbic, grumpy [Wolverine] and he’s gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you. Physically, that is.”

Wolverine Returning With a Vengeance

Despite concerns that Marvel Studios wouldn't be able to bring the kind of violence and gore that some think is needed for a Wolverine/Deadpool movie, it's clear that Jackman won't have to change his style one bit.

Of course, there won't be any story details revealed about Deadpool 3 for quite some time other than the fact that it's something of a "fish-out-of-water" adventure for the Merc with a Mouth. But with the R-rating in tact, Wolverine will get to be almost exactly the same hero that was last seen in 2017's Logan, as he ripped people to shreds and engaged in some of the bloodiest superhero movie violence ever depicted.

The most entertaining part will be seeing that aggression alongside a mutant co-star who's unkillable, and who loves to poke and prod at anybody who stands in his way. The dynamic between Logan and Wade will be one for the ages with all the cursing and violent action that fans have come to expect from both heroes.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.