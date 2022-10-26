Hugh Jackman Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ Shocking Reaction to Deadpool 3 Return

MCU fans have been waiting to see Wolverine enter the MCU for years, and they soon will, but not in the recast way many were expecting. Hugh Jackman will continue his 22-year tenure as the Adamantium mutant for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3, which arrives in theaters in September 2024.

The Deadpool star had been calling for Jackman to reprise his Marvel role for several years now, despite the Australian actor having insisted his Wolverine days were at an end after his death in 2017's Logan. But the announcement finally came in a hilarious teaser featuring the two actors in September 2022.

Now, Jackman has explained when he ultimately decided to return for Deadpool 3 and how Reynolds reacted to his u-turn decision.

How Ryan Reynolds Responded to Wolverine Comeback

Marvel

Speaking to Variety, Wolverine star Hugh Jackman explained how Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds reacted to his decision to reprise his coveted mutant in the MCU.

After Reynolds had been begging Jackman "on the daily" to return for a Wolverine and Deadpool team-up movie, the Australian actor eventually made the decision to come back in August 2022 during a family beach road trip.

When Jackman called his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star, the decision came as a "big shock to him," especially given the timing that Reynolds was preparing to meet with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3 at the time:

“I think, actually, he’d given up. I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, ’I can’t believe the timing of this.’”

Reynolds shared his excitement to work with "one of [his] closest friends each and every day" as these two iconic Marvel characters:

“Oh my God, I’m thrilled. It’s like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams.”

The Deadpool actor added that he originally pushed to bring Wolverine into the franchise when Disney first bought Fox over three years ago but "it wasn't possible then," so “for this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting.”