Hugh Jackman Addresses How Marvel Convinced Him to Return as MCU Wolverine

In one of the most stunning yet praised MCU reveals to date, Ryan Reynolds posted a video announcing that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

Not only was this huge news for fans awaiting Marvel's take on the X-Men, but two Fox-Verse characters crossing over into the MCU together, and after Jackman seemingly retired Wolverine in 2017's Logan, was a move few saw coming.

While the response has been overwhelmingly positive, Jackman's return has also raised some Multiversal questions, as well as how Marvel Studios convinced the X-Men actor to return to the role. But at its core, fans and Marvel crew alike are simply glad to get Jackman back for his moment of MCU glory - and that includes Jackman himself.

How Hugh Jackman Decided to Return as Wolverine

When Uncrazed asked how Marvel Studios "convince[d]" him to reprise his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, a Jackman responded by saying, "Come on! I make my own decisions."

The actor went on to express that everything is "All good" and that he's "excited," while also mimicking the Wolverine's signature claws.

While Jackman claims to have been in the power seat concerning his reprisal, the question now is just when he made this decision.

Back in August 2021, the actor told Jake Hamilton of Jakes Takes that the possibility of a Multiversal crossover wasn't "on the table," believing his time with the character was "done:"

“Well, the fact, Jake, that I'm hearing about this from you and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table. Let's be clear there... I realized before we shot Logan, we got the idea, we knew what it was going to be, and I thought this is it and that really helped me. It really helped to know I was going into my last season when it was my last season, and I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart, but I know it's done.”

However, a month prior to giving that response, Jackman had also posted a series of posts of Wolverine and Marvel Studios-related posts on Instagram that, in retrospect, suggests his return may have been in the works back then.

Did Hugh Jackman Pitch Wolverine's Return?

Was Hugh Jackman the one who approached Marvel Studios about reprising his role?

If so, that could explain his response about making his own decisions.

In addition, it would explain why he didn't have anything in his inbox from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige because, well, he was the one sending the email.

It's also worth remembering that Summer 2021 was when Loki was on Disney+ and introducing audiences to the concept of Variants and the Multiverse ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Perhaps this series and plans for the Spider-Man threequel paved the way for what audiences are getting with the Deadpool threequel?

It's also possible that Ryan Reynolds was the one who approached Marvel Studios, especially since his original plan for Deadpool 3 - and before Disney's acquisition of Fox - involved a road trip with Wolverine.

Given how excited Hugh Jackman appears to be about playing Wolverine, and how unique the situation is regarding Fox-Verse characters joining the MCU, audiences are sure to learn more about how this decision was made in the months and years to come.

In the meantime, it's great to know that the actor is just as hyped as the fans and that he was a determining factor in returning to his iconic role.

Deadpool 3 premieres in theaters on September 6, 2024.