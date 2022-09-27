New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Marvel Fans Share Strong Reactions to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return News

Wolverine Hugh Jackman
By Savannah Sanders

Following Ryan Reynolds' announcement that Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the fan consensus online has been one of both shock and excitement. 

The Direct Image
Marvel

For instance, @G_Reelz reacted on Twitter, posting, "my mind is absolutely blown:"

"Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and my mind is absolutely blown in the best way"

At the prospect of Jackman's Wolverine in a Deadpool film, @EmansReviews posted, "This is gonna be bananas!:"

"It's HAPPENING!!! Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, is coming to Deadpool 3. This is gonna be bananas!"

Twitter user @sidewinder had nothing but praise for this surprising premise: 

"This of the sickest thing they could’ve done for Deadpool 3"

@fftcocoon clearly loved this news as well and shared a similar sentiment:

"If I am dreaming please do not wake me up!"

Lastly, @CINEPAPI commented on both the film's release date and the casting news, posting, "OH MY GOD THANK YOU GOD:"

"DEADPOOL 3 ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 AND HUGH JACKMAN RETURNS AS WOLVERINE OH MY GOD THANK YOU GOD"

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

