Marvel Fans Share Strong Reactions to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return News

Following Ryan Reynolds' announcement that Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the fan consensus online has been one of both shock and excitement.
For instance, @G_Reelz reacted on Twitter, posting, "my mind is absolutely blown:"
"Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and my mind is absolutely blown in the best way"
At the prospect of Jackman's Wolverine in a Deadpool film, @EmansReviews posted, "This is gonna be bananas!:"
"It's HAPPENING!!! Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, is coming to Deadpool 3. This is gonna be bananas!"
Twitter user @sidewinder had nothing but praise for this surprising premise:
"This of the sickest thing they could’ve done for Deadpool 3"
@fftcocoon clearly loved this news as well and shared a similar sentiment:
"If I am dreaming please do not wake me up!"
Lastly, @CINEPAPI commented on both the film's release date and the casting news, posting, "OH MY GOD THANK YOU GOD:"
"DEADPOOL 3 ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 AND HUGH JACKMAN RETURNS AS WOLVERINE OH MY GOD THANK YOU GOD"
