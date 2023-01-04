Deadpool 3: Did Hugh Jackman Just Reveal Its Surprising Official Title?

Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, may have revealed the actual title of the MCU's Deadpool 3.

Back in September 2022, Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds dropped one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year when he casually confirmed Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3. But that video was only the beginning.

In the weeks and months following the internet-shattering reveal, both actors have used video and social media, along with a dash of humor, to update fans and promote the 2024 film.

Now, a new video from Hugh Jackman has fans thinking the Deadpool 3 announcement trend has continued.

Deadpool 3 Title Revealed?

Marvel

In a video posted by Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine star mentioned "having to spend a year with him [Reynolds] shooting Wolverine and Deadpool."

Since he referred to the film as "Wolverine and Deadpool" instead of Deadpool 3, it's possible that the former is the official title of the upcoming threequel.

Deadpool's own Ryan Reynolds then commented on the video with the following:

"Also 'Wolverine and Deadpool', bub?"

Not only does Reynolds' comment support the possibility that Jackman dropped the title, but the actor may also be implying that the threequel is actually titled Deadpool and Wolverine with his character being named first.

Hugh Jackman then kept the potential title debate going by replying:

"It’s catchy, right!?"

Is Deadpool and Wolverine Tease Legit?

Not only is it possible that Deadpool and Wolverine or Wolverine and Deadpool is the actual title, but it also looks like this subtle announcement was planned.

Ryan Reynolds is well known for marketing his own films and projects, including Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

While Deadpool 3 is under the Marvel Studios banner this time around, the studio appears to be letting Reynolds do his thing, as evidenced by how he announced Jackman's role to begin with.

This new video from Jackman appears to be in line with the duo's humorous string of reveals thus far, especially since he was complaining about a song from Reynolds' Spirited film getting Oscar recognition.

All signs point to this "slip-up" being all part of the plan, and it wouldn't be surprising if Marvel Studios officially confirms Wolverine and Deadpool or Deadpool and Wolverine in the near future.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on November 8, 2024.