Ryan Reynolds Shuts Down Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 Title Idea

After Hugh Jackman hilariously suggested a Wolverine-centric title for Deadpool 3, it is now Ryan Reynolds' turn to address the Marvel actor's pitch.

The anticipation surrounding Deadpool 3 has been sky-high, mainly due to the back and forth of Jackman and Reynolds on social media. Reynolds has been hard at work in training for his Marvel comeback, with the actor even sharing that part of his preparation is to watch 2017's Logan.

In turn, Jackman previously threw shade at Reynolds when he posted an image of his ten-year-old Music Man co-star, Benajmin Pajak, wearing a Deadpool mask, noting that the "resemblance is uncanny."

The mocking dialed it up even further when Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as "Wolverine and Deadpool," with the actor even pointing out to Reynolds that it sounds "catchy."

Now, the Merch-with-a-Mouth has something to say about that.

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 Title

Marvel

In a new video from Twitter, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds seemingly debunked the speculated Deadpool 3 title, Wolverine and Deadpool, that was originally pitched by Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman:

“Tsk, Wolverine & Deadpool... Who’s he kidding? Not on your life, Chappie.”

The video can be seen below, with Reynolds' Deadpool comment coming within its last ten seconds:

Jackman responded to Reynolds' video by saying, "when [Ryan Reynolds] goes high, I go higher."

What Should Be Deadpool 3’s Title?

The debate for Deadpool 3's title continues.

Although the official marketing for the movie has yet to start, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's continued bickering about what Deadpool 3 should be called is good for the threequel as it builds more hype and brings fans together in terms of speculation and conversation.

While it's too early (considering its November 2024 release date), having Reynolds and Jackman continue to tease Deadpool 3's title could lead to something bigger down the line, especially after the pair broke the internet due to the confirmation of the latter's involvement.

Marvel may set up a grand online campaign for the title reveal that could ultimately lead to the threequel's first official trailer.

As for the film's title, Marvel could end up using "Wolverine and Deadpool," but the studio could interchange it as "Deadpool and Wolverine" since it is Reynolds' movie. Doing this also makes casual viewers more aware that Deadpool 3 has another famous Marvel hero in the fold.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on November 8, 2024.