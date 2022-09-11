Deadpool 3: Marvel Fans Frustrated by No-Show at D23

While Marvel's presence at this year's D23 Expo provided some insight into the future of the MCU, with trailers for both Werewolf by Night and Secret Invasion releasing online, many other corners were left unexplored - at least for the general public.

A few projects, in particular, have felt stuck in limbo as of late, perhaps most notably those connected to the Disney/Fox merger. While the Fantastic Four movie has recently received a confirmed release date and director, fans were disappointed by the lack of any further information on the project, including the casting of Marvel's first family, a topic on which rumors have been flying furiously.

The Mutant corner of the universe is similarly unclear. Although both Deadpool 3 and some sort of X-Men project are certainly coming at some point, with the former even having a few plot details confirmed, this most recent event failed to address these films.

AWhile fans maintain excitement over these upcoming projects, the lack of any real news has ruffled some feathers, especially coming off the backs of a perhaps poorly-timed tease from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld on Twitter.

Fans Left Disappointed and Confused By Deadpool 3's Absence

In the wake of D23 Expo's complete lack of any Deadpool or Mutant news, fans took to Twitter to express their discontent. Though reactions were somewhat mixed, there was a note of questioning in many fan comments on the Deadpool-less presentation.

@GarrickGroover accepted the lack of any X-Men-centric announcements but was left confused by the absence of any news regarding the Merc with a Mouth:

"I can understand not announcing anything X-Men related yet but not even a whiff of Deadpool 3 news?"

@tno98 noted the Deadpool-shaped hole in the proceedings, but expressed understanding and excitement at the rest of the announcements from the panel, feeling that they made up for it:

"Like I was wholeheartedly expecting Deadpool 3 in the lead up but we didn’t get it. But we got SO MUCH here. Lots of trailers, the Thunderbolts lineup, Werewolf By Night announced, Armor Wars still planned, I’m definitely hyped from this"

@SweetANDSour116 was simply "shocked" by the fact that Marvel chose not to discuss Deadpool 3:

"Shocked there was no mention of Deadpool 3."

@Zack_Parks offered up an exasperated explanation for the missing film, thinking Deadpool 3 is just too far away at this point:

"Sigh. They must not be far enough along on DEADPOOL 3."

@Real_CalebClay felt that Deadpool 3 would make the most sense as an addition to the upcoming Phase 5, calling the potential 3-4 year wait "insane:"

"Deadpool should be a part of Phase 5 just saying... The thought of them making fans wait until 2025-2026 for Deadpool 3 is insane to me but that's just my opinion... bro"

@hhhhekkkk let out a simple "WTF" at the fact of Deadpool 3's absence from the D23 Expo:

"WTF ... so no Deadpool 3 announcement??"

@Bellagots cracked a joke at Marvel's expense, thinking that the delayed rollout of Deadpool 3 makes even a Green Lantern sequel a better prospect for Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds:

"Wow, still no Deadpool 3 announcement after years of making fans wait? Ryan Reynolds should quit Marvel and go do Green Lantern 2 for Discovery."

Where is Deadpool 3?

When it comes to Deadpool 3, the question on everyone's lips seems to be where it is. Though the film is surely a good ways away, Marvel's refusal to seriously discuss it at any major event is odd. Considering that projects like Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars have already been announced and discussed, the Deadpool threequel could surely receive a shout-out.

On one hand, the film's absence from any sort of Marvel panel may be due to its distance from release, as @Zack_Parks suggests. As any sort of development or production timeline for the project is unclear, it may very well just be that far out.

However, ancillary evidence suggests this may not be the case. Recent photos from Reynolds' fitness trainer seem to indicate that the actor has begun training for Deadpool 3, putting the film closer to production than some would venture to guess.

Additionally, if the project is indeed still years out, Marvel could easily announce a generous release window, bring out Ryan Reynolds, or even just reconfirm its status - all moves that would have likely generated considerable fan excitement.

More likely, Marvel is set on playing coy with its Mutant movies. With Deadline recently reporting that an X-Men film "isn't happening for a very long time" and Marvel seeming set on ignoring its Mutant characters in any real way, it seems that a clear plan for MCU Mutandom is still in the works, or at least fairly far away.