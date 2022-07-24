MCU: Fantastic Four Movie Receives Official Release Date

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four has been a long time coming for the MCU. The upcoming film was made possible by Disney’s act of acquiring the characters’ rights from Fox, and the rest, as they say, was history.

Initially announced during Disney Investor Day in 2020, fans believed then that Fantastic Four would end the MCU’s Phase 4. However, given the lack of news and updates about the movie, many have speculated that it will not be released anytime soon.

It also didn’t help when Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts departed the project. Now, to ease some fans' worries, an important new update about Fantastic Four was unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel's Fantastic Four Arriving in 2024

Marvel Studios officially announced that Fantastic Four is set to be released in theaters on November 8, 2024. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also confirmed that the movie will start the MCU's Phase 6.

The movie's official title card can be seen below:

Marvel Studios

Why Fantastic Four Will Start MCU's Phase 6

The arrival of the Fantastic Four has been one of the highly anticipated debuts in the MCU, but it seems that fans will need to wait for a while longer due to the team's 2024 introduction. Still, it's possible that other members of the team will slowly be introduced in other projects, giving viewers a chance to learn more about them before the team's proper debut in their own ensemble movie in 2024.

It is still unknown why Marvel Studios decided to place the Fantastic Four as the start of Phase 6, but it's clear that it has a plan. The team could serve as the anchor of Phase 6, with Reed Richards and the rest leading as the significant contributors in the battle against Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Given the importance of Incursions and how they are tied to the Secret Wars event from the comics, it's likely that this concept, which was first introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will be dissected in the movie even further. This will lead to its eventual introduction that would shape the narrative of Phase 6.

Meanwhile, a late 2024 release date means that production will inevitably start in 2023, meaning that the cast members who will round out the Fantastic Four roster could be revealed as soon as this September's D23 event. This release timeline would also mean that a trailer will not arrive until 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, considering that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's marketing began at Hall H, four months before its release this November.

Fantastic Four will release in theaters on November 8, 2024.