MCU Phase 7: Disney Confirms 4 Release Dates After Multiverse Saga

After a successful Infinity Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now shifted its attention to the Multiverse Saga. So far, the overarching narrative has been slowly taking shape, with projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home pushing the concept of the Multiverse into the forefront.

The plans for the Multiverse Saga were further cemented at this year's San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige formally announced the MCU's Phase 5 slate and a glimpse at Phase 6.

During the announcement, Phase 6 was clearly missing tons of projects, with only three movies being showcased (Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.) Despite that, Feige did confirm that Fantastic Four will launch the aforementioned phase, with the last two Avengers movies concluding it with style.

Now, an official reveal has teased what lies ahead beyond Phase 6.

The MCU's Phase 7 is Being Teased This Early

Marvel

Following a confirmed delay to an unnamed Marvel Studios project (rumored to be Deadpool 3), Disney's official theatrical slate reaffirmed what's next for the MCU after the expected game-changing events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Based on the House of Mouse's schedule, there are 4 movies that are slated after Secret Wars:

February 13, 2026 - Untitled Marvel Movie

May 1, 2026 - Untitled Marvel Movie

July 24, 2026 - Untitled Marvel Movie

November 6, 2026 - Untitled Marvel Movie

As all of these dates fall after Secret Wars' November 2025 premiere and Feige confirmed that Phase 6 concludes with Avengers 6, it's a given that these four release are all Phase 7 movies.

The relatively short gap between Secret Wars' November 7, 2025's release and the February 13, 2026 date indicates that the next saga of the MCU will start sooner rather than later.

Why the X-Men Will Take Over Phase 7

It's safe to say that the MCU will continue beyond Phase 6, meaning that there are more stories to tell for the storied franchise.

Many have speculated that the X-Men and mutants, in general, will take the spotlight in Phase 7, especially considering the past comments of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Feige previously implied that the X-Men's debut definitely won't happen in Phase 10, but earlier than that. In addition, a past rumor also revealed that Marvel Studios can't make an X-Men movie until at least 2025 due to "the contractual situation with the original Fox stuff."

In fact, the next movie after Avengers: Secret Wars could end up becoming the MCU's first X-men flick. It's possible that the events of the former could directly impact the arrival of mutants in Earth-616, thus leading to their own solo movie.

There's also a high chance that these four movies are not all X-Men related. It's likely that Shang-Chi 2, another Eternals sequel, or a Fantastic Four follow-up could take the remaining spots.

Whatever the case, all of this makes it plausible for the X-Men to take over Phase 7, thus beginning a whole new saga dedicated to the mutants.