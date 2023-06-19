Disney Delays MCU's Phase 7: New Marvel Movie Timeline Revealed

With the recent delays of several MCU films, Phase 7’s official release date will come later than initially planned by Marvel.

Marvel Studios has a lot of plates spinning at any given time. With movies, series, and Special Presentations on the docket, its content output has kept studio president Kevin Feige and company quite busy.

The MCU’s Phase 7 Will Debut Later Rather Than Sooner

Disney recently delayed much of its upcoming film slate, likely to counteract the impact of the ongoing writers’ strike on the more imminently releasing movies. Marvel Studios’ future releases were not exempt from these widespread delays, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers 5 and 6 were originally poised for release in 2025 and 2026, respectively. They’ve each been pushed back roughly one year. Kang Dynasty will now release on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars - which is set to conclude Phase 6 - will come out on May 7, 2027.

The delay of the end of the MCU's Phase 6 also means that the start of Phase 7 has been pushed back. There are currently no projects officially announced for Phase 7, however.

Below is a rundown of the MCU’s Phase 6 roster of films. It should be noted that no shows or specials have been announced for this particular slate just yet.

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025

The First Family will make their grand entrance with a yet-to-be-disclosed group of actors lending their talents to these iconic heroes.

Untitled Marvel Movie - February 13, 2026

The studio will seemingly take nearly a year off from putting out movies between Fantastic Four and this mystery offering.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026

No one from Marvel has broken the company’s silence with regards to embattled actor Jonathan Majors who’s set to portray the villain of Avengers 5 as the Avengers assemble for the first time since 2019.

Untitled Marvel Movie - July 24, 2026

Another mystery MCU installment will come hot off the heels of Kang Dynasty, although there are no indications of what franchise will be utilized here.

Untitled Marvel Movie - November 6, 2026

Marvel Studios gave fans a couple of films in between Infinity War and Endgame, with the studio looking to follow suit here.

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

The Phase 6 capper won’t be here for some time, and there have even been rumors that the film could be split into two separate parts.

Even More MCU Content in the Pipeline

Clearly, there will be no shortage of Marvel stories for the foreseeable future. With Phase 6 only partially unveiled, all eyes point to Marvel Studios’ SDCC presentation in July.

It’s not entirely clear what will be shown during that panel, but it seems likely that Feige will take the stage to further fill in Phase 6.

Conspicuously absent from the slate so far is an X-Men project. Marvel reacquired the film rights for the Merry Mutants back in early 2019 and since then, an animated show (X-Men ‘97) was confirmed to be in development for the characters, but their introduction into the MCU proper hasn’t been elaborated upon.

Most fans believe that an X-Men film won’t come until Phase 7, although they'll first be used as an MCU movie centerpiece with Deadpool and Wolverine in 2024's Deadpool 3.

The MCU's next movie will come with The Marvels, which hits theaters on November 11.