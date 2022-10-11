Avengers 6 Gets Officially Delayed by Marvel Studios

Avengers: Secret Wars is confirmed to serve as the ending of the Multiverse Saga, but it will be a long way to get there due to the news of several delays. The upcoming crossover movie, a project that is still without a director, recently hired Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron as its writer, meaning that pre-production could be underway soon.

Still, news about Blade's production being shut down and its confirmed release date shift have already caused a massive domino effect on the MCU's Phases 5 and 6 slate.

Deadpool 3 has now been delayed two months from its original September 2024 release timeline since it is now slated to be released on November 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Four will now premiere on February 14, 2025, instead of November 2024.

Now, Secret Wars has joined the release date shift party.

Avengers 6 Delayed to 2026

Marvel

Disney officially confirmed that Avengers: Secret Wars has been delayed from November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026.

Its predecessor, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is still slated to premiere on May 2, 2025. This comes along with multiple other MCU movies in Phase 5 and Phase 6 that were delayed, including Blade and Deadpool 3.

The story is developing. Stay tuned for updates!