Avengers 6 Gets Officially Delayed by Marvel Studios

Avengers 6
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Avengers: Secret Wars is confirmed to serve as the ending of the Multiverse Saga, but it will be a long way to get there due to the news of several delays. The upcoming crossover movie, a project that is still without a director, recently hired Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron as its writer, meaning that pre-production could be underway soon. 

Still, news about Blade's production being shut down and its confirmed release date shift have already caused a massive domino effect on the MCU's Phases 5 and 6 slate.

Deadpool 3 has now been delayed two months from its original September 2024 release timeline since it is now slated to be released on November 8, 2024. 

Meanwhile, Fantastic Four will now premiere on February 14, 2025, instead of November 2024.

Now, Secret Wars has joined the release date shift party. 

Avengers 6 Delayed to 2026

Avengers 6, Secret Wars
Marvel

Disney officially confirmed that Avengers: Secret Wars has been delayed from November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026. 

Its predecessor, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is still slated to premiere on May 2, 2025. This comes along with multiple other MCU movies in Phase 5 and Phase 6 that were delayed, including Blade and Deadpool 3.

The story is developing. Stay tuned for updates! 

MORE FROM THE DIRECT

LATEST NEWS

MCU: Fantastic Four Reboot No Longer Releasing In 2024
Disney Delays Deadpool 3 Following Hugh Jackman Announcement
Ant-Man 3: ‘Warrior’ Kang Variant Confirmed for Marvel Sequel
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Release Date Reportedly Revealed (Rumor)

TRENDING

Avengers 5 Director Confirms Marvel Announcement
MCU: Ranking All 30 Marvel Movie Posters From Worst to Best
First Look at MCU Hercules’ Full Suit Revealed
Star Wars Live-Action Thrawn: Unsurprising Actor Reportedly Cast for Disney+’s Ahsoka
23 Biggest Marvel Announcements From 2022 New York Comic-Con (Movies, Parks & More)