Marvel Shuts Down Blade Reboot Production Amid Issues Behind-the-Scenes

Marvel Studios Delays Blade Reboot

Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production on the upcoming Blade reboot coming to the MCU. This comes after parting ways with director Bassam Tariq a couple of weeks ago as the studio searches for his replacement.

Originally set to begin shooting in November, Blade's crew members have now been notified that production-related activities in Atlanta are now on hold.

The studio hopes to restart production early next year, but the movie is unlikely to make its current November 3, 2023 release date. One source noted that “They want to really get it right.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!