Disney Delays Deadpool 3 Following Hugh Jackman Announcement

Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman, Wolverine
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Marvel Studios Delays Deadpool 3 & More

Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman, Wolverine
Marvel

Aaron Couch, from The Hollywood Reporter, has revealed that Marvel Studios has pushed back a few of its upcoming 2024 and 2025 releases, including Deadpool 3.

The upcoming Blade adaptation starring Mahershala Ali will be moving from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024.

Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3, which formerly held that spot, is now going to be bowing in theaters on November 8th, 2024. This is despite the movie having just revealed its release date only weeks ago, and announcing that Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine.

Fantastic Four will now be debuting on February 14, 2025, as it leaves 2024 altogether. Then, the culmination of Phase 6, Avengers: Secret Wars, is now set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

MORE FROM THE DIRECT

LATEST NEWS

MCU: Fantastic Four Reboot No Longer Releasing In 2024
Avengers 6 Gets Officially Delayed by Marvel Studios
Ant-Man 3: ‘Warrior’ Kang Variant Confirmed for Marvel Sequel
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Release Date Reportedly Revealed (Rumor)

TRENDING

Marvel Studios Met With Chloë Grace Moretz for MCU Role
First Look at Dakota Johnson In White Hair for Marvel's Madame Web Movie (Photos)
Star Wars Live-Action Thrawn: Unsurprising Actor Reportedly Cast for Disney+’s Ahsoka
MCU: Ranking All 30 Marvel Movie Posters From Worst to Best
Disney+ Just Broke Its MCU Post-Credits Streak