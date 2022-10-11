Disney Delays Deadpool 3 Following Hugh Jackman Announcement

Marvel Studios Delays Deadpool 3 & More

Aaron Couch, from The Hollywood Reporter, has revealed that Marvel Studios has pushed back a few of its upcoming 2024 and 2025 releases, including Deadpool 3.

The upcoming Blade adaptation starring Mahershala Ali will be moving from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024.

Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3, which formerly held that spot, is now going to be bowing in theaters on November 8th, 2024. This is despite the movie having just revealed its release date only weeks ago, and announcing that Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine.

Fantastic Four will now be debuting on February 14, 2025, as it leaves 2024 altogether. Then, the culmination of Phase 6, Avengers: Secret Wars, is now set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!