Ryan Reynolds Starts Training for Deadpool 3 (Photos)

Even after everything that was announced for Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con this year, one major MCU production remains shrouded in mystery - Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has verbally confirmed on numerous occasions that Reynolds is set to join the MCU in Deadpool 3, although no official information has been set in stone about its release. There is reportedly a timeframe set internally within Marvel Studios for when the threequel will hit theaters, but even as Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU were celebrated at Comic-Con, Reynolds’ MCU debut was once again a no-show.

Preparation for filming Deadpool 3 officially began in June 2022, with Free Guy's Shawn Levy set to direct the movie and writing team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning from the first two Deadpool films. And with the movie officially in the early stages of development, it’s time for Reynolds to get back into shape as the MCU’s friendly neighborhood Pool-guy once again.

Ryan Reynolds Ready for Marvel Return

Fitness trainer Don Saladino took to Instagram to share images of himself with Marvel star Ryan Reynolds, indicating that he's in preparation to return to his role as Wade Wilson for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3.

Saladino shared two images of himself with Reynolds from the gym as they got ready for the actor's third solo Deadpool movie, which is his first with Marvel Studios.

The first image shows the two smiling for the camera while the second gives a look at them sharing a laugh with one another.

Saladino also included the caption "and so it begins...," complete with a red circle emoji and a double sword emoji to confirm that the two are preparing for Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 Moving Toward Production Start

While this doesn’t confirm any sort of timeline for Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds simply being back in the gym for his role as Wade Wilson is enough to stir up excitement for his MCU arrival.

Reynolds is an actor that stays in shape regularly for his movies, but it will likely take him at least a few weeks of training to get back into superhero shape for his long-awaited first MCU movie. With his trainer confirming that this is now underway, fans can now truly start getting excited for the MCU's first R-rated outing to get going with production and shooting.

This still leaves the big question, however, of when exactly Deadpool 3 will make its way onto the big screen.

While Marvel announced its full Phase 5 line-up at San Diego Comic-Con, the team revealed nothing about the still-open movie slot Marvel Studios has reserved on February 16, 2024. Many believe that Deadpool 3 could take this release date, and with Reynolds beginning to train for the role about 18 months ahead of that date, this timing would work out quite well.

However the specifics work out, this picture alone is enough for fans to be excited as the MCU looks to expand its mutant-related content.

Deadpool 3 is in the early stages of development for its release by Marvel Studios.