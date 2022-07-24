Marvel Confirms All 12 MCU Movies & Shows Coming In Phase 5

Marvel Studios has officially taken over San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in three years after a dozen projects have hit theaters and Disney+ in Phase 4 alone. Now, the time has come to look to what the MCU has in store for the next few years post-Infinity Saga.

Currently, fans have seen every project that was announced by Marvel Studios from their last appearance at Comic-Con in 2019, which ended at the time with Thor: Love and Thunder. However, that still leaves more than a dozen new shows and movies that have been announced in the time since that event, leaving questions about what’s still in store.

One of the biggest of those questions is when Phase 4 will even conclude, as there were no signs pointing to when the next slate of films would cut off as the MCU moves forward. Now, as part of a huge slate of announcements at Comic-Con, it’s been confirmed when Phase 4 ends, when Phase 5 begins, and how many entries are coming next.

12 New Entries Confirmed for MCU Phase 5

During Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, studio president Kevin Feige confirmed a dozen titles coming in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The full list can be seen below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion - Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Echo - Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

The Marvels - July 28, 2023

Blade - November 3, 2023

Ironheart - Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

Phase 5 Blowing the Multiversal Doors Open

After three years away from Comic-Con, Marvel Studios has officially blown the lid off of the arena in San Diego.

Nine of the projects confirmed for Phase 5 had already been announced through previous events and news releases, kicking off with the wild Multiversal ride in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Moving back and forth from the cosmic reaches of outer space (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) to more intense ground-level action (Echo and Ironheart), it appears that the MCU is holding nothing back for the near future.

Even with the disappointment in knowing that films like Fantastic Four won't come until Phase 6, there is no shortage of exciting stories, especially considering what was just confirmed at Comic-Con.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are now officially confirmed to make waves in the MCU together with Daredevil: Reborn Again, finally letting the Man Without Fear fully evolve under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Throw in a first solo movie for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and a long-awaited team up for the MCU's Thunderbolts, and it's more than clear that Marvel isn't slowing down for a moment.

This will all come as the middle part of the recently confirmed Multiverse Saga, the MCU's thrilling new batch of projects that will continue what the Inifinity Saga started as far back as 2008. Now, only time and space will tell what else joins the fray.

Phase 5 of the MCU will officially begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023.