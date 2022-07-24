MCU Thunderbolts Movie Release Date Revealed for Phase 5

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with complex and interesting villains. While most of them are dead, there are still characters who are alive that are waiting for their next mission. Diehard Marvel fans are wondering when the likes of Zemo, Yelena Belova, and John Walker would return to the MCU, and it seems that these powerful villains will look to make a grand comeback in the rumored Thunderbolts movie.

Thunderbolts has long been part of the MCU rumor mill. Back in 2015, the villains were rumored to be getting their own Netflix series, but it didn't come to fruition. In October 2021, the film garnered a lot of hype when it was revealed that a Thunderbolts movie was in development, with it rumored to start production in 2023.

The fun didn't stop there as Deadline recently reported that Marvel Studios had already hired Jake Schreier as the film's director, with Black Widow's Eric Pearson being tapped to write the script. Now, Marvel Studios has an important update about the villain-led movie.

The MCU's Thunderbolts Are Finally Here

During the MCU's mega-panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially announced Thunderbolts, a team-up movie featuring some of the notable villains of the franchise. The film will debut on July 26, 2024.

As part of the reveal, the film's official title card was unveiled:

Marvel Studios

Feige also confirmed that Thunderbolts will mark the end of Phase 5.

