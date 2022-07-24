Comic-Con: MCU and DC Announcements & Schedule | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

MCU Thunderbolts Movie Release Date Revealed for Phase 5

Thunderbolts MCU villain movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with complex and interesting villains. While most of them are dead, there are still characters who are alive that are waiting for their next mission. Diehard Marvel fans are wondering when the likes of Zemo, Yelena Belova, and John Walker would return to the MCU, and it seems that these powerful villains will look to make a grand comeback in the rumored Thunderbolts movie

Thunderbolts has long been part of the MCU rumor mill. Back in 2015, the villains were rumored to be getting their own Netflix series, but it didn't come to fruition. In October 2021, the film garnered a lot of hype when it was revealed that a Thunderbolts movie was in development, with it rumored to start production in 2023. 

The fun didn't stop there as Deadline recently reported that Marvel Studios had already hired Jake Schreier as the film's director, with Black Widow's Eric Pearson being tapped to write the script. Now, Marvel Studios has an important update about the villain-led movie. 

The MCU's Thunderbolts Are Finally Here 

During the MCU's mega-panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially announced Thunderbolts, a team-up movie featuring some of the notable villains of the franchise. The film will debut on July 26, 2024.

As part of the reveal, the film's official title card was unveiled: 

Thunderbolts, Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios 

Feige also confirmed that Thunderbolts will mark the end of Phase 5. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Makes Zemo's Thunderbolts Team A Real Possibility

MCU: 24 Upcoming Movies & Shows Marvel Is Hiding From Fans

Here's Every Single Marvel Character Who Appears In Black Widow

MCU Phase 5 Timeline Explained: 30 Movie & Show Releases to Expect

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Charlie Cox's Daredevil Returns In New She-Hulk Trailer
Captain America 4: Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date & More
Paul Rudd Receives New Ant-Man 3 Costume (Photo)
Ant-Man 3: First Look at Kathryn Newton's Superhero Revealed (Photo)

TRENDING

Kevin Feige Had 1 Request for the MCU's Mutant Reveal
Disney+ Causes MCU Canon Confusion With New Spider-Man Show
First Look at Dakota Johnson In Spider-Man's Madame Web Movie (Video)
Former Marvel Actor Criticizes the MCU's Diversity
Comic-Con 2022: MCU and DC Major Announcements & Schedule