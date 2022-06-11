Black Widow Screenwriter Confirms Their Next MCU Movie

Not many fans were too keen to learn that one of the writers for Black Widow, Eric Pearson, would be heading the script for one of Marvel Studios' next projects. Concerns primarily stem from how fan-favorite mercenary Taskmaster was adapted when making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, taking a look at Pearson's writing career outside of Black Widow, fans shouldn't be too worried about the hiring choice.

Pearson has been with Marvel Studios since almost the beginning, enrolling in the studios' screenwriting program in 2010 and acting as a script doctor for the MCU ever since. During his time at the studio, he wrote three of Marvel Studios' original One-Shot shorts: The Consultant, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer, and Item 47.

After writing three episodes of the television show Agent Carter and acting as story editor for several more episodes, Pearson helped rewrite the script for Ant-Man. Pearson also did a page-1 rewrite of Thor: Ragnarok, taking over from screenwriting duo Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost.

He would then be an uncredited writer for several more films, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Finally, much like Ragnarok, he wound up rewriting the script for Black Widow.

Now, Pearson has confirmed his next Marvel Studios endeavor, one that will be a groundbreaking project in the typically hero-focused MCU

Black Widow Writer Stays on the Marvel Train

Marvel

On Instagram, writer Eric Pearson confirmed his involvement in the supervillain team-up film, Thunderbolts. Pearson commented on an image of an article reporting on the news, "Guess we can finally talk about it!"

Twitter

Fans have been expecting Marvel Studios to announce a project based on the supervillain team, Thunderbolts, ever since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Audiences were introduced to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in that series as she recruited John Walker, but she was also shown making contact with Yelena Belova in the post-credits scene of Black Widow.

Finally, fans are vindicated thanks to this recent report that a Thunderbolts film is currently in development with Jake Schreier directing. However, beyond that, not much else is known about the film, with there only being speculation about who its members might be.

Thunderbolts will be the first time Eric Pearson will write a screenplay from the beginning, based on the pitch proposed by its director, Schreier. So, for now, fans shouldn't worry too much about his involvement.