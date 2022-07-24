Daredevil Season 4: Disney+ Reboot Receives Shocking Episode Count and a Perfect Title

There was a lot to love about Spider-Man: No Way Home. A multitude of villains returned for another round, Doctor Strange helped his ally out, and three Spider-Men teamed up in the same film. But, as exciting as all of that was, there was somebody else's return that turned a lot of heads: Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Ever since Netflix's Daredevil was canceled, fans have been begging for Marvel Studios to bring the character back—and it seems it listened. In fact, it was confirmed with She-Hulk's new trailer that he'd be showing up in costume to help Jennifer Walters out.

But while people will enjoy the character popping up in other MCU projects, they'll no doubt want him to be the star of his own series as well. Good thing Marvel seems to want the same thing, as it's now been announced that a new Disney+ show is in the works, and its episode count is pretty shocking as well.

A New Daredevil Show Announced

Marvel Studios

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios announced that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be returning to their roles of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk for a new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which will have 18 episodes.

18 Episodes of Matt Murdock

Eighteen installments of Daredevil is crazy for multiple reasons. For one, most MCU Disney+ shows are six episodes. Even Charlie Cox's Netflix series was only 13 episodes—that large of an order screams extreme confidence in the character and Marvel's direction.

It isn't clear if this show will be a direct continuation of the Netflix series or not. The canonicity of the former show has been a hotly debated topic amongst fans, but Marvel Studios has never commented on it officially.

Odds are that Born Again will selectively acknowledge previous stories but not strictly adhere to every single event that happened. Hopefully, Marvel will at least bring back Bullseye, as the villain was perfectly set up at the end of Season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in spring 2024.