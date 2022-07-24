Daredevil Born Again: Kingpin Actor Reacts to Returning In Disney+ Reboot

Phase 4 of the MCU has spent a lot of time introducing new characters into the fold, but some actors have reprised their roles as characters they have played under a different brand. For example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier, a character he had already played in multiple X-Men films, which aren't a part of the franchise. Two other actors that are in the same boat as Stewart are Charlie Cox, who portrayed Daredevil in the self-titled Netflix series, and Vincent D'Onofrio, the actor behind Kingpin.

D'Onofrio's first MCU appearance came in the Disney+ show, Hawkeye, where he served as the mastermind antagonist behind closed doors, and he didn't actually appear on-screen until the final two episodes. After Hawkeye had confirmed that Wilson Fisk was now a part of the MCU and Spider-Man: No Way Home did the same for Daredevil, fans believed it was only a matter of time before there was some sort of project focused on the two arch-rivals.

This project was finally confirmed when Marvel Studios recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the two would be headlining an upcoming series together on Disney+, and D'Onofrio made sure to give fans a little tease of his character's looming presence on social media.

Vincent D'Onofrio Reacts to Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel

During Marvel Studios' panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday evening, it was officially announced that a series titled Daredevil: Born Again would be coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio were both confirmed to be reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, and D'Onofrio took to Twitter to react to the news by quoting one of his most well-known lines from the Netflix Daredevil series:

"When I was a boy..."

When Kingpin was officially revealed as the main villain in Hawkeye, the actor tweeted the exact same thing, so it seems as though he likes to use that specific line to tease fans that he will be making his presence felt.

D'Onofrio shared a follow-up tweet to promote the upcoming Daredevil reboot, simply calling out the Devil of Hell's Kitchen himself:

"Yes Mr Murdock..."

Murdock V. Fisk - The MCU Rematch

Vincent D'Onofrio has made it clear many times that he enjoys playing Wilson Fisk. He has even gone on the record to say that he wanted to continue to play the character even after Daredevil was discontinued on Netflix. Now that the MCU has the rights to characters such as Fisk and Matt Murdock, Marvel Studios can do whatever it wants with them in the future, and it seems like they already have pretty big plans for what will come next.

Perhaps the biggest part of the entire Daredevil: Born Again announcement is that Season 1 is going to be 18 episodes. This is a massive step up from the formula the MCU has been using so far, as most of the projects that have been released on Disney+ so far have only been 6 episodes. It is unclear if Born Again will have multiple seasons or if it will just be a limited series like WandaVision, but the sole fact that it will have 18 episodes already makes it equal to what three seasons would be of other MCU shows on the streaming platform.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024. D'Onofrio is also rumored to reunite with Cox in Echo, which begins streaming in Summer 2023.