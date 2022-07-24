Daredevil's New MCU Costume Looks VERY Different Than His Netflix Suit (Photos)

Ever since Daredevil was tragically canceled on Netflix, fans have grown eager to see Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear join the MCU. Now, following his inclusion as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock is preparing to step into the forefront as a key player in the MCU's Disney+ line-up.

Daredevil will shortly be back alongside fellow-lawyer Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before soon taking on a leading role in Echo. The hero will also be taking the animated world by storm as Charlie Cox returns to voice the character in Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

With so many crossover appearances set for the near future, the MCU will be laying plenty of groundwork for Daredevil: Born Again. The 18-episode Disney+ series will star Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin with the release set for Spring 2024.

Now, fans have finally gotten their first look at the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, but there are some major changes from his Netflix design.

Disney+ Changes Daredevil's Netflix Suit

During the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios revealed the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil in a brand-new suit. This one comes with distinct differences from his attire on the Netflix Daredevil series.

Having skipped out on suiting up for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock will this time don a comic-accurate yellow and red suit.

The trailer only offers a blurry glimpse of Daredevil from the front, but fans can spot Charlie Cox's face in all its glory with yellow elements covering much of the suit.

Thanks to the yellow elements, Daredevil's new look appears drastically different from how he appeared on Netflix as Marvel Studios takes a comic-accurate route.

However, in one of the limited close-up shots available, Daredevil's She-Hulk suit appears rather similar to his Netflix design. Perhaps the changes will ultimately be more centered around the color palette and budgetary upgrades as opposed to significant changes.

Insiders previously revealed last year that Daredevil will don his "yellow digs" from the comics in She-Hulk. Other reports have since suggested the Man Without Fear will wear a red and black suit for his role in Echo, with a similar palette having just recently been revealed for his animated appearance in Spider-Man: Freshman Year​​​​​​.

The Many Appearances of Daredevil

Marvel Studios only reintroduced Daredevil in December 2021, but there are already at least three more Disney+ appearances lined up for him by 2024. There are clearly plans for Daredevil to be a pivotal player in the MCU moving forward, possibly as the Nick Fury of the street-level heroes who could reassemble the Defenders with Jessica Jones, Echo, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, and more.

Along the way, Daredevil appears to have multiple suits lined up, with She-Hulk finally delivering the famous comic-accurate yellow digs. When those rumors first spread, many were concerned this route would be too bright and vibrant for the crime fighter of the night, but they appear to look appropriate here.

She-Hulk appears to be straight out of the pages of a comic book in terms of story, aesthetic, and tone, so where better to finally reference this iconic design? But when it comes to the dark street-level escapades of Echo, the black and red suit may be more fitting under those circumstances to match that tone.

Fans of the Netflix show can only hope that one day Charlie Cox will throw on his all-red Daredevil suit once again - perhaps the Born Again revival will bring that back. Only time will tell as to how closely the latest incarnation of Daredevil will tie to his Netflix counterpart, but his costume already demonstrates a significant departure.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on August 17, exclusively on Disney+.