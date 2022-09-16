How Charlie Cox Reacted to Daredevil’s Yellow Suit Changes In She-Hulk

Charlie Cox is in the middle of his highly-anticipated full MCU arrival, which kickstarted last year in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, he has the chance to come back for round two in a brand new suit with a hint of yellow thanks to an upcoming appearance in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is currently about halfway through its nine-episode run on Disney+.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While Matt Murdock hasn't shown up on-screen yet through five episodes, fans got the first hint at his presence in Episode 5 with a quick look at his new gold mask in a container from Luke Jacobson's design shop. But just that tease has fans anxiously awaiting the moment when the Man Without Fear finally jumps into his first project that features other surefire MCU heroes and villains.

The suit that Cox will wear is particularly exciting since Daredevil has never had a live-action project in anything but a red and/or black suit before, giving the hero a fresh new look in the MCU. And according to Cox himself, it's something that's just as exciting for him to see as it is for the fans watching his work.

Charlie Cox on Yellow Daredevil Suit

Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes at the D23 Fan Expo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Charlie Cox shared his reaction to getting the new red-and-yellow Daredevil suit in the MCU.

He revealed that he had a fitting during his work on Spider-Man: No Way Home as he was "getting ready to do She-Hulk" and how he was shocked when he saw images of what his suit was going to look like.

"Yeah, so I had to go to LA to have a fitting, and I walk in, I can say this now, I walk in, I knew I wasn’t going to wear it in Spider-Man, I knew that much. But whilst we’re doing Spider-Man, we were getting ready to do She-Hulk, and so I got to go to LA to a fitting and I walk in, and the suit is hanging there, but then there’s a picture, there’s a drawing on the wall, and it has the gold and red, and I was like ‘No way!’"

He also touched on at his reaction to the moment compared to how fans reacted to seeing it for the first time, expressing how much it mean to everybody involved:

"It’s funny, because when you play the character this long, you’re emotionally connected to the fans’ response. So you see something like that and it means something to you, but you know what it means, what it’s going to mean. Like, you start to have a sense of how people are going to respond to that. So I saw that, and then they come in with it, I’m like ‘Oh man, this is unreal.’"

Fans Waiting for Daredevil's Imminent Arrival

Charlie Cox has arguably the most unique path to an MCU role of any character in existence thanks to his three seasons of work as the blind hero in three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix. And while it's still a question whether those are definitively canon with the MCU, his appearance in She-Hulk will give his history an entirely new layer as he interacts with another widely famous Marvel lawyer.

This suit will be particularly impactful since it's only going to appear in one episode of She-Hulk, which is the only time that Cox has to bring something more than the 70 seconds of screen time he had in No Way Home.

And on top of the new yellow coloring that will be seen in that outfit, other footage confirmed that he and Jennifer Walters will interact on a more personal level too, with Matt Murdock encouraging her to keep doing what she's doing as Jen and She-Hulk. Their relationship should only evolve more fully from here before any potential team-ups in more Avengers-centric projects, but for now, their one episode of time to interact with one another will solidify Daredevil's presence in the MCU even further.

The first five episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.