Watch: She-Hulk Mid-Season Trailer Released Online, Spoils Future Episodes

Ahead of an expectedly exciting weekend at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo in Anaheim, California, Marvel Studios still has new programming to bring to fans in the meantime. That comes in the form of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which has now gone through its first four episodes with Tatiana Maslany bringing Jennifer Walters into her debut MCU outing.

Thus far, fans have gotten plenty of exciting action in the first half of the season as Jen takes on her first big superhero challenges with GLK&H, learning how to navigate life as a lawyer and a crimefighter. From a shocking partnership with real-world rapper Megan Thee Stallion to teaming up with Benedict Wong’s Wong in his fourth Phase 4 project, She-Hulk is becoming arguably the most interconnected new entry yet within the MCU.

But all of this begs the question - what stories are left to tackle in the back half of She-Hulk Season 1? Well, Marvel teased that answer with a new mid-season trailer, which actually spoils some huge moments still left to come.

Marvel Shares New Look at She-Hulk

Following the debut of Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios released a mid-season trailer for the latest Disney+ entry.

Much of the footage focuses on Jennifer Walters' upcoming legal battle with Jameela Jamil's Titania, who has stolen the "She-Hulk" moniker for a new fragrance for her brand.

Marvel Studios

This will eventually lead to a full-blown brawl between the show's leading hero and villain, with She-Hulk throwing a powerful punch toward the influencer.

Marvel Studios

Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book walks out of the courtroom with her new co-worker, seemingly representing her in the legal battle against Jamil's influencer. She asks Jen why she didn't trademark the "She-Hulk" name after it was first used, with Jen hilariously comparing it to Doctor Strange and Thor not having to do the same thing.

Marvel Studios

This trailer also gives fans a brand-new look at Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, showing him out of the Daredevil costume for the first time in the Disney+ series. He explains how Jen is "in a unique position to do some real good," both in her human form and her Hulk form.

Marvel Studios

The trailer ends with another fun fourth-wall-breaking moment for Jen, who's seen in her official She-Hulk costume for the first time in the show. She looks to the camera with Daredevil behind her and tells the viewers "This guy is really kinda doing it for me."

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

Titania, Daredevil & Wongers - Oh My!

While critics and fans are now caught up with one another with the first four episodes of She-Hulk now available for viewing, it's clear that the best is yet to come for Marvel's greenest and biggest attorney.

Seeing so much footage in this trailer focusing on Titania teases how much more of a role Jameela Jamil has to play, especially after only getting about a minute of screen time thus far in the show. Fans will see just how powerful and influential Jamil's antagonist is in the next couple of episodes, finally getting a first look at them laying the smackdown on one another in a public setting.

Marvel also got fans pumped to see Charlie Cox in his biggest role outside of the Marvel Netflix shows to date, sitting with Jen at her bar one moment to meeting in a superhero capacity the next. It's clear that their relationship will help Jen evolve even further as a hero, with Matt Murdock seeing how beneficial she'll be to the world in various ways.

And for those who are all caught up on the first four episodes, the trailer provides a fun look back at She-Hulk's most recent events, including some of the characters that made for memorable Disney+ moments.

In nearly two minutes of footage, Marvel made it clear that fans still have plenty of thrilling action to look forward to over the next five weeks as Jen finds her place in a world filled with superheroes. There are plenty of surprises left in store between Episode 5 and Episode 9 as the franchise looks to add a new dynamic to the expanding story in the Multiverse Saga.

The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+. Episode 5 will debut on Disney+ on Thursday, September 15.