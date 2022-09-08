Marvel Reveals New She-Hulk Poster Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Marvel Studios is now four weeks into its run with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, nearly having reached the halfway point for Tatiana Maslany's debut season of content in the MCU. But even with a new episode available for fans to take in, there is still plenty of discussion about one major star that took the MCU world by storm in Episode 3 - Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

After months of rumors teasing her appearance, the popular musician became an integral part of Episode 3's story before making a short cameo at the end of the entry. This led to a post-credits scene that's been the center of fan discussion every day since its debut, which featured Megan Thee Stallion twerking with She-Hulk in her office after Jen Walters agreed to be the musician's lawyer.

Marvel

The discourse surrounding this unique moment made She-Hulk the biggest trending topic in the world, with the MCU fully utilizing the series' comedic nature and allowing Maslany and Stallion to enjoy a bit of good-natured fun together on set. Now, this twerking scene has become such a hit that Marvel has immortalized it in a brand-new poster that recently hit social media.

She-Hulk Twerking Scene Shines in New Poster

Marvel Studios shared a new poster for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Twitter, which featured Tatiana Maslany's green hero alongside Megan Thee Stallion in her cameo performance.

Marvel Studios

With each of their arms signing legal documents on both sides, the middle features She-Hulk twerking alongside Episode 3's guest star, just as they did in the episode's post-credits scene. Fans can even see Megan Thee Stallion's signature underneath the actors themselves.

The full officially licensed poster, created by Bella Grace, can be seen below:

Marvel Studios

Marvel Running With Megan Thee Stallion Promo

Although Megan Thee Stallion's presence was an unexpected surprise, especially as she played herself, she certainly made her presence felt in only a few minutes of screen time. First recommended by Titania actress Jameela Jamil before officially joining the MCU, her twerking moment is now set into stone thanks to the imagery coming on this new poster.

Director Kat Coiro shared exclusively with The Direct what made Stallion so perfect for this role, even sharing that this post-credits scene came as an improvised moment on the day of shooting. The world-famous music star clearly enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame within the MCU, bringing her own style and personality to her cameo as she got to make Megan Thee Stallion a real personality in Marvel's expanding story.

While there may not be many more wild cameos to look for during the rest of the series, Stallion alone helped set She-Hulk apart from its MCU Disney+ companions with its comedic effect and use of pure fun. Fans can only hope that more major stars from all sides of Hollywood see this and learn just how far the MCU will go to provide an entertaining experience for the viewers.

The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.