MCU: New Megan Thee Stallion Photos Released by She-Hulk Star

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring in a handful of thrilling star characters for cameos, with confirmed appearances already in place for both Benedict Wong's Wong and Charlie Cox's Daredevil. But one that almost nobody saw coming in the Disney+ proceedings was real-world rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Episode 3 officially made this casting a reality, with Stallion becoming a guest star as Jennifer Walters took on a legal case involving the MCU's take on the three-time Grammy-winning rapper. She became the subject of a case involving one of Jen's old co-workers, who was tricked out of $175,000 thanks to a shapeshifting New Asgardian impersonating Megan and conning him for an extended time.

With the MCU continuing its trend of internet-breaking reveals with each new movie and Disney+ show, She-Hulk brought arguably the biggest surprise yet by bringing a major pop star into the MCU to do her own thing. Following the episode's release, one of the MCU's other newcomers shared a look into her own experience with Megan, who's also one of the star's good friends.

Rap Star Shines in She-Hulk Pictures

Titania actress Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to share behind-the-scenes selfies of her with MCU guest star Megan Thee Stallion following Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Jamil and her Grammy-winning friend posed for pictures on the courtroom set from She-Hulk, with Megan Thee Stallion in the pink suit she wore during her guest appearance.

Jamil also shared a second picture with Megan boasting a huge smile, although Jamil's expression stays relatively the same in both images.

In addition to the photos, the Titania star celebrated Megan's addition to the MCU after asking her to come aboard, even mentioning the post-credits scene with Megan and She-Hulk twerking together:

"You're all welcome! I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen."

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her MCU Debut

While having Megan Thee Stallion in the MCU likely wasn't on many Marvel fans' bingo cards, her inclusion in She-Hulk certainly made for a fun few minutes of entertainment on Disney+.

This is far from the first time a popular musician has made an appearance in a Disney+ show, which has already become almost a tradition on the Star Wars side of the equation. However, with She-Hulk's nature as a legal comedy that allows for fourth-wall breaking at times, this cameo came as a meta nod to real life. It gave a fun opportunity for the leading character to let loose in the episode's final moments.

Moving forward, there may not be any more cameos specifically like this one to look forward to, especially with bigger in-universe stars like Daredevil set to take the spotlight. But regardless, this allowed for a moment of pure fun for one of the MCU's most unique properties, especially with Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion's real-life friendship.

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.