MCU: Megan Thee Stallion Officially Cast In the Marvel Universe

It was rumored earlier this year that famed platinum recording artist Megan Thee Stallion had filmed an action scene for She-Hulk.

Megan Thee Stallion will likely appear in the show as herself, but Harry Styles debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Starfox of all characters. So, who's to say that the rapper won't appear as another obscure Marvel character?

While the singer's exact role in the Marvel show is still unknown, her involvement has now been officially confirmed.

Megan Thee Stallion Officially Joins MCU

Marvel

During an interview with The Cut, it was confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion was cast in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The rapper spoke about how she looks up to other musicians who transitioned into acting, like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, and how "When I look at them, it inspired me to take it further than just music."

Her ambitions even go beyond acting, with her saying that "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

Thee Stallion Leaves the Stable

Aside from requiring a stunt double for an action scene, earlier rumors also indicated that Megan Thee Stallion would appear as a "fictionalized version" of herself in "a number of episodes." So it'll be interesting to see who this "fictionalized" version of the rapper will be.

It'd be amusing if it was due to her being replaced by a Skrull, hence the "fictionalized" factor in the rumor. It could also be due to the alternate history of the MCU as a result of The Blip affecting the rapper's career trajectory.

For example, a common fan theory is that rapper Lil Nas X survived The Snap due to his song "Old Town Road" being sung by Shang-Chi and Katie at karaoke, which debuted in 2019, during The Blip. It'd be funny if Megan Thee Stallion's career inside the MCU was twisted slightly due to the massive event.

Fans will have to continue watching She-Hulk every Thursday on Disney+ to find out how exactly her role plays out.