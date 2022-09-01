She-Hulk Director Reveals the Truth About Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Scene (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been filled with exciting Marvel cameos. The Tatiana Maslany-led Disney+ series has since featured Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, both of which played prominent roles during the first two episodes.

She-Hulk Episode 3 took things to a whole new level when it comes to cameos and MCU references. The latest installment featured the small-screen appearance of the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, aiding Jennifer Walters in her case for Blonsky's release.

One of the most memorable cameos from the episode came from the appearance of Megan Thee Stallion. While the Grammy award-winning rapper had a brief role, her interaction with Walters has become instantly iconic due to the pair's twerking scene in the post-credits sequence.

Now, the series' director has explained why and how the scene came to be.

She-Hulk's Twerking Scene Explained

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro explained why Megan Thee Stallion is the perfect celebrity choice to cameo in Episode 3.

During the episode, a shapeshifting elf from New Asgard transformed into Stallion to trick Dennis Bukowski, Jen Walters' former colleague, to make him believe that he is actually dating the famous rapper.

Was Megan Thee Stallion's role planned from the start? Coiro revealed that it was actually Jameela Jamil who pitched Stallion's inclusion in the series, while also sharing how big of a fan Tatiana Maslany is of the rapper:

“Well, it’s funny, because it was scripted as a celebrity who nobody in their right mind would believe would date Dennis Bukowski. And it was actually Jameela Jamil who had worked with Megan, who brought her name up, and we all lost our minds. And when we told Tatiana that she was going to do it, Tatiana was so excited because she’s a true Megan fan."

Coiro then confirmed that the hilarious twerking scene was written "on the day" of the pair dancing, saying that it was done to give Maslany a chance to "dance with [Megan Thee Stallion]:"

"And so, that’s another example of a scene that was written kind of on the day of them dancing and it was really to give Tatiana a chance to dance with Megan. And we were all surprised at how she could twerk with the rest of them…"

The Marvel director also noted that the crew felt that the twerking scene could make history in the MCU:

"It was definitely in the moment where we were filming that, and looking at each other, and saying, ’Either this is going to be the most amazing thing ever, or we’re gonna break the MCU (laughs).”

She-Hulk served as a pivotal transition for Stallion from music to acting.

In a previous interview with The Cut, the rapper revealed that her inspiration in such a transition was Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, saying:

"When I look at them, it inspired me to take it further than just music."

Not only that, but Stallion's ambitions even go beyond acting, noting her dreams of becoming a director and a producer someday:

"I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

More Twerking in the MCU's Future?

While She-Hulk's twerking scene might be unexpected for some fans, the hilarious scene certainly fits the irreverent tone and nature of the series.

Kat Coiro's comment on how the sequence was essentially improvised on the day was a brilliant move and it also hints at the exciting atmosphere behind the scenes.

At this stage, the scene of She-Hulk twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion is poised to become a popular topic on social media, leading to a series of memes that could ultimately "break" the internet. It also joins the long list of meme-worthy moments in the show, such as Steve Rogers' virginity status, and that long overdue Eternals complaint.

The twerking scene also marks the first time that an MCU character has performed such an act, thus making a historic achievement for the interconnected superhero franchise. With the doors now blown wide open, who knows which Marvel character could get the twerk treatment next? Could Marvel respond to other memes and retroactively turn Thanos into a twerking king through flashbacks?

Throughout its first three episodes, She-Hulk has been successful in showcasing hilarious banter and incredible fourth-wall quips. Episode 3 took it even further with this twerking scene, proving once again that this legal comedy is a top-notch entry in Marvel's Phase 4 slate.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.