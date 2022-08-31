Watch: First She-Hulk Episode 3 Clip Released Online

Marvel Studios is moving steadily along with its latest streaming release, Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with its third episode set to add to the story in the immediate future. Over the past couple of weeks, Marvel has used individual clip releases to tease what’s coming in each new episode, which has helped fans stay up to date on everything that Jennifer Walters has seen in her solo series.

Before Episode 1, the first officially released clip showed Bruce Banner’s Hulk in the early stages of training with Jennifer Walters after she first got her powers, even pushing her off a cliff out of frustration. Shortly after that, the attention turned to the car accident that actually gave Jen her powers, surprisingly tying the Hulk’s story back to his time on Sakaar in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Ahead of Episode 2, fans got a new look at Jen's fourth-wall-breaking abilities as she explained her issues with her new job directly to the audience, not concerned in the slightest that her new boss was one foot in front of her as she spoke her mind. Now, ahead of She-Hulk's third week in action, Marvel continues its clip trend

Marvel Releases New She-Hulk Clip

Marvel Studios, via IGN, released the first full clip from Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which begins streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, September 1.

Marvel Studios

The clip starts off with Jennifer Walters admonishing Emil Blonsky for leaving his cell to go to Macau as the Abomination, which was shown at the end of Episode 2. Blonsky retorts back that he was "forced to leave [his] cell," noting that Benedict Wong's Wong was the culprit behind that act.

Marvel Studios

Jen then calls up Nikki Ramos, who begins searching for Wong through the Internet and tries to find any kind of contact information from him. While saying that he's either "a sorcerer who lives in New York or a librarian who lives in Nepal," Nikki joked that she sent him a "thirst trap" to reach him as she and Jen try to work through the Blonsky case.

Wong appears to have something similar to a LinkedIn page, which lists him as having been the Kamar-Taj librarian for 11 years before becoming the Sorcerer Supreme. Hilariously, it even reveals that he was a sales associate at Target's Nepal branch before learning the ways of the Mystic Arts.

Marvel Studios

The full clip can be seen below:

Wong Set to Shine in She-Hulk Episode 3?

Besides the hilarity of learning that Wong used to work at Target before his arrival at Kamar-Taj, this clip sets up an exciting new addition to She-Hulk's journey on Disney+.

After fans saw Wong and the Abomination in action from their moment in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, questions immediately arose regarding what Wong was doing with Emil Blonsky in an underground fight club. And with still plenty of reason not to trust what Blonsky was saying when he explained that he was forced into this, it seems clear that Wong will play a central role in this week's episode as the Abomination's legal case is further explored.

Even though Wong was surprisingly confirmed for a role in She-Hulk a few months ago, there is still very little pointing to what his actual role in the show will be. Even with this clip and the moment from the trailer where he comes into Jen's office through a Sling Ring portal, it's unclear what his endgame is with the Abomination and what exactly he looks to Jen for as the Sorcerer Supreme.

Regardless of those details, fans are looking forward to seeing Wong back in action for what will be his fourth appearance in Phase 4 alone.

Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ at midnight PST on Thursday, September 1.