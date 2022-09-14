Watch: First She-Hulk Episode 5 Clip Released Online

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is nearly at the halfway point of its run on Disney+, exploring Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters in her MCU debut as she takes on the challenges of being a superhero. And after fans and critics took in some wild adventures in the first four weeks, Episode 5 is about to put Jen right into the thick of it thanks to her next battle.

Episode 4 was unquestionably another fun episode, featuring the hilarious legal case of Wong vs. Donny Blaze and introducing entertaining new characters like the partying dimension-jumping Madisynn. But by the end of this new entry, Jen found herself in an unexpected fight for her own new alter-ego, which brought Jameela Jamil's Titania back into play for the first time in a couple of weeks.

In the final moments before Wong and Madisynn's post-credits tag, when Titania sued Jen for using the She-Hulk name after Titania had it trademarked for her own purposes.

Now, less than 24 hours before the She-Hulk's next episode premieres, fans got their first look at how Walters vs. Titania comes to life in this new entry.

Marvel Brings First She-Hulk Episode 5 Clip

Marvel Studios, via E! News, released the first full clip from Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

This clip featured Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book as she represents She-Hulk in court for the case against Jameela Jamil's Titania. Book notes how the general public has identified her client as She-Hulk since the moment she became a public figure.

Marvel Studios

You can watch the clip here:

As Titania looks on in disgust, Book explains to the judge and jury that "the defendant is exploiting goodwill towards [her] client and her better-known cousin" to market her own brand. This helps bring Bruce Banner back into the equation in order to help Jennifer Walters connect more closely to the She-Hulk name in a legal capacity.

Marvel Studios

To come back at Book's motion for "summary judgement and...remedies," Titania verbally retorts at both Book and Walters before offering a sample of her foot cream to the jury as a piece of evidence.

Marvel Studios

Titania Battles She-Hulk in Courtroom

While this courtroom battle may not be the only plot point explored in Episode 5, Jameela Jamil will finally get her first chance to truly explore her role as the newest MCU supervillain opposite Tatiana Maslany's hero.

Marvel also released a mid-season trailer for the series that showed Titania in an advertisement for the She-Hulk foot cream, which led to Book and Walters discussing how the titular hero let somebody trademark her name before she did. How this ties back to Titania busting through the courtroom in Episode 1 is still unknown, but with her being featured so prominently starting this week, chances are high that fans will be much more familiar with the character through this case.

This clip still leaves a number of questions up in the air, such as when Charlie Cox's Daredevil will show up, even though there is still half of Season 1 remaining after Episode 5 debuts. For now, Jen's most intense legal battle in this series to date will take the spotlight as she and Mallory Book work together to clear her superhero name and get back to the business of protecting others.

Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ at midnight PST on Thursday, September 15.