Watch: New She-Hulk Clip Spoils Titania’s Return In Episode 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just passed the halfway point of its first season on Disney+, highlighting Jennifer Walters' rise from successful lawyer to up-and-coming superhero. This comes with a brand new villain in Jameela Jamil's Titania, who finally made her return to the plot after blasting into the courtroom in the final moments of Episode 1.

Last week, Titania took on a starring role in Episode 5 as she sued Jennifer Walters for her use of the name "She-Hulk" after the villain used it for her own personal brand of foot creams. In the end, Jen teamed up with Mallory Book in the case and won her legal battle, although this is far from the last time fans will see this superpowered villain make her mark on the series.

Now, ahead of Episode 6's arrival on Disney+, the network has shared a new look at what's on the way in next week's story, which brings She-Hulk and Titania back in front of one another for another heated interaction.

Marvel Shares First Clip From She-Hulk Episode 6

Marvel Studios released the first full clip from Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, September 22.

In the short snippet, Jen finds herself face-to-face with Jameela Jamil's Titania for the first time since their court case, at a wedding for one of Jen's friends. The titular star is clearly furious at Titania for being there, aggressively asking what was happening.

Marvel Studios

Titania responded to the question by saying that she was "dating a friend of the groom," who invited her to the wedding as his own date.

Marvel Studios

Patti Harrison, who plays the bride, Lulu, then comes up to Titania and Jen during their conversation. While somewhat admonishing Jen for her volume, Lulu tries to convince the leading hero that Titania "wouldn't just show up to [her] wedding and...try to kill [Jen]."

The full clip can be seen below: