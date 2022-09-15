She-Hulk’s Daredevil Helmet Explained: Will Matt Murdock Appear Next Episode?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been an interesting adventure so far. The project is unlike anything Marvel Studios has pulled off to date. It's the first half-hour comedy in the MCU—besides a couple of brief stints in WandaVision. So, it almost feels strange to bring attention to how it'll also serve as Daredevil's big introduction into the MCU.

Sure, Matt Murdock was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that was only the lawyer part of him—not the superhero. But, as previous footage has confirmed, Charlie Cox's vigilante will be coming back in full force before She-Hulk closes out its first season.

This time, instead of sporting a dark-red outfit, Daredevil's MCU look will now have some yellow thrown in there. It's certainly a bold choice, but if anyone can pull it off, it'd be Cox.

While fans patiently wait for the hero's arrival, the fifth episode of Tatiana Maslany's first MCU project gave viewers the first proper tease of his return. But it also brought up some big questions.

Jacobson Makes Daredevil's Suit

Marvel

In She-Hulks's fifth episode, the world was introduced to Luke Jacobson aka The Drip Broker. Thanks to Pug and Nikki, Jennifer now has a big connection to what seems to be LA's resident superhero suit designer.

So, while it makes sense for She-Hulk to be giving her business to The Drip Broker, why would someone like Matt Murdock be doing the same? After all, he is from New York City; why confide in a temporary contact on the other side of the country?

Marvel

One could argue that the events of Netflix's Daredevil Season 3 may come up, as, thanks to Bullseye, Matt's original suit has a bad rap. Not only does he need a new suit, but a new look in general, which can explain the yellow additions.

Another reason for Daredevil's Jacobson connection is simple location. Daredevil's appearance is likely to happen in Los Angeles, which is a long way away from New York City. Maybe Matt decided he needed a suit while he was in town, and transporting it across state lines wasn't feasible.

Marvel

But as great as Jacobson seems to be, will fans get to know what happened to Daredevil's original suit-maker from the three seasons he appeared on Netflix, Melvin Potter?

Daredevil's New Designer on Disney+

Marvel

While the canon of Daredevil remains in debate, it should still be safe to use Charlie Cox's former Netflix show as a basis for his return. So that means the character has had a history with a man named Melvin Potter—the guy who made his first true superhero suit.

Potter was first seen in Season 1, Episode 8 of the Netflix outing titled "Shadows in the Glass". This was the beginning of a steady alliance between Potter and Murdock, at least until his last appearance in Season 3 when he betrayed Daredevil and ended up being taken in by the authorities.

Since then, there's been no follow-up; fans simply don't know what happened to Melvin Potter. Is his capture the reason why Cox's hero had to get a new suit from an entirely different source? Or is it really something as simple as location? One can imagine carrying a suit like that in luggage could raise a few eyebrows.

Is Daredevil Up Next on She-Hulk?

Marvel

So when exactly will Daredevil be showing up in She-Hulk? Sadly, a specific answer isn't known just yet. The most information fans have to narrow down when it'll happen is simply "later in the season." With next week's episode being the sixth out of nine, it sure seems like the world is approaching that point in the series.

Could it be as early as next week? It's certainly possible. It's unlikely that his episode will be the finale, as the story is likely more focused on the titular character, and Matt Murdock's presence could possibly detract from that.

This makes episodes six, seven, and eight the most likely candidates for Daredevil's arrival—assuming he's only in one episode. Whenever he is set to show up, there's a ton of hype building towards the inevitable moment. Can Marvel Studios hope to live up to the insane expectations?

Only time will tell; although, it's hard to imagine that they'd let Charlie Cox's return fall flat.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Thursday.