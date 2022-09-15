Marvel Celebrates Daredevil’s She-Hulk Crossover with Special New Merch

Marvel Studios’ currently-running Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been making some waves since it began airing in mid-August. While certain groups have taken issue with the series, it has garnered a great many fans, some of who have called it their favorite MCU series.

Of course, while there’s no pleasing everyone, most will agree that Daredevil’s upcoming appearances on the show are something to get hyped about. Charlie Cox is confirmed to be suiting up as the Man Without Fear in one episode this season.

Marvel Unlimited is sort of like a streaming service for comic books, where subscribers can join and read Marvel comics to their heart’s content. Every year, the paid service offers a special bundle as a bonus to annual subscribers, and this year’s bundle features a notable tie-in to Matt Murdock’s guest spot on She-Hulk.

A Daredevil & She-Hulk-Themed Marvel Bundle

Marvel

Marvel has unveiled their 2022 Marvel Unlimited Plus subscriber bonus. The merchandise pack includes several pieces of Daredevil-themed swag, including a new exclusive Marvel Legends 6-inch scale action figure from Hasbro.

The figure depicts Matt in his classic yellow-and-red costume, the very same suit from which the character’s appearance in She-Hulk has taken inspiration from. Have a look at a close-up image below:

Marvel

Also featured in the bundle is a Daredevil lithograph by artist Romy Jones:

Marvel

Here are all the official details from Marvel

Now, Marvel Unlimited Plus members will also receive this year’s brand-new Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit, an homage to two of Marvel’s top attorneys/Super Heroes: the Sensational She-Hulk and the Man Without Fear, AKA Daredevil! This year’s kit also features items celebrating the latest stories from Marvel Comics, including the A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY event and Captain America: Sam Wilson’s latest turn as the Star-Spangled Avenger. For $99 your first year, join the Marvel Unlimited Plus tier and enjoy additional perks, and these collectibles, for yourself! In addition to gaining this coveted kit and instant access to over 30,000 comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus exclusive invites and access to select Marvel events. Here’s the rundown on this year’s She-Hulk and Daredevil-centric kit, a celebration of classic creators like John Byrne and Bill Everett. - Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil figure not available anywhere else! - A.X.E. EVE OF JUDGEMENT (2022) #1 Peach Momoko Variant Comic - Daredevil litho by Romy Jones - Captain America: Sam Wilson’s Shield Patch - Classic Daredevil by Skottie Young Pin

Marvel

Hype Surrounds Daredevil’s Guest Appearance

As mentioned above, quite a few fans are insanely excited for Matt Murdock to show up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And not only will he have scenes in his full Daredevil suit, but will also meet Jen Walters as a civilian, as seen in the midseason trailer for the show.

It’s not presently known exactly which episode features Murdock but based on clues given by director Kat Coiro, it could potentially end up being episode 8.

This Marvel Unlimited bundle packs in a lot of neat trinkets. Not to mention that the Daredevil figure included within cannot be found anywhere else.

Of course, Matt Murdock’s journey is just beginning (again.) After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, he’ll make the jump to Marvel Studios’ Echo and then to Daredevil: Born Again, due out in 2023 and 2024, respectively.