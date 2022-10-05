Watch: First She-Hulk Daredevil Episode Clip Released Online

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a unique addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its half-hour legal comedy structure has provided the MCU with more than a few fresh experiences and introduced several new faces, including The Wrecking Crew, the newly freed Abomination, Porcupine, Mr. Immortal, and more. But the biggest guest star is still to come: Daredevil.

Ever since it was announced that Charlie Cox's costumed defender was going to be appearing alongside Tatiana Maslany's newly introduced hero, fans have been ecstatic. Matt Murdock's return in Spider-Man: No Way Home was an extremely memorable moment, but one that left many wanting to see him put on his costume once again after only 70 seconds of business-suited screen time.

Thankfully, the time is almost here to witness just that. The next installment of She-Hulk, which will be the eighth chapter of the series, will bring the Daredevil introduction fans have been waiting for.

Now, audiences can get their first glimpse at a scene in the upcoming episode.

She-Hulk and Daredevil Face Off

Thanks to Entertainment Tonight, fans have a sneak peek at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's biggest episode yet, featuring the arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

The clip showcases Jennifer Walter's facing off against Matt Murdock's costumed hero on the top of a parking deck, following Leap Frog causing mischief.

An added bonus is that Tatiana Maslany's VFX are actually looking better than normal.

Daredevil is also looking quite snazzy in his new yellow and red costume, shown off more fully than ever before as he escapes She-Hulk's attack.

Sparks Are Flying Between Two Heroes

There isn't much context given to this clip, but at the very least, it would seem that there's some disagreement between She-Hulk and Daredevil regarding one of her clients—who seems to be engaged in some sort of illegal activity.

Also featured is some legitimate-looking acrobatic work from Daredevil, which is great to see considering his history of being quite springy in past movies, TV shows, and comic runs.

The episode looks like it'll deliver for those who love to see heroes fighting each other. Thankfully, it won't all be conflict, not that anyone would expect it to be.

As revealed by the small scene shown during D23, the chemistry between the two will be on fire. It sure seems like there'll be some romantic tension in the air.

Could their team-up lead to something much more? Only time will tell.

She-Hulk airs new episodes every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+.