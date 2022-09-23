Daredevil In She-Hulk: New Rumor Reveals Which Episode He’ll Appear In

Week to week, the wait continues to see Charlie Cox's Daredevil enter the fold in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Matt Murdock is placed to join Jennifer Walters as a fellow lawyer, superhero, and even a potential love interest. His arrival was teased with the appearance of his helmet in the final moments of Episode 5.

The Man Without Fear is poised to play a starring role in Marvel Studios' plan for Disney+ going forward as he appears in She-Hulk, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Daredevil: Born Again. All of this follows his popular Netflix show and years of calls for his return that were fulfilled in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There's some debate as to whether the hype for his return is distracting from Walters' own journey in She-Hulk, but that discussion is unlikely to stop until Cox finally flips into the scene.

So when will fans finally get their wish of seeing Daredevil back? Will it be next week? Maybe the week after? Or will they be waiting until the finale? A new rumor may have revealed the answer.

Which She-Hulk Episode Will Daredevil Appear In?

According to popular insider Charles Murphy, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, will appear in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The insider made clear that his information about Daredevil coming in Episode 8 comes from several months ago, meaning things could have changed.

Daredevil's arrival was previously teased in Episode 5 as superhero tailor Luke Jacobson was shown to have made the Man Without Fear's new suit. This led many to speculate Cox's hero would come into play in the following episode, but that didn't prove to be the case.

Logically, Episode 8 appears to be a natural choice for Daredevil to come into play. The finale ought to keep the focus on Jennifer Walters and her conflict with Titania while the next installment likely brings Abomination back into the fold.

She-Hulk was also shown to be wearing her superhero suit in the trailers' Daredevil scenes, something she has yet to don, despite receiving it from Jacobson in Episode 5.

What Will Happen in She-Hulk's Final Episodes?

She-Hulk has three episodes remaining and plenty of plotlines to conclude before its first season wraps up, so what will happen in each of the upcoming chapters?

The trailers have already shown more of Abomination to come following his release from prison, and that ought to come in the next episode. The Incredible Hulk villain appears to be running a support group of super-powered people, but perhaps he may have a more nefarious agenda despite his apparent redemption.

The eighth installment looks placed to be the one everyone is waiting for as Charlie Cox enters the fold both as the lawyer Matt Murdock and superhero Daredevil. He will have plenty of wisdom to offer Jennifer Walters in juggling her two lives as they strike up a romance, but one can only wonder if it will last.

Looking at the finale, this ought to be the big one that brings together all the series' storylines and overarching mysteries. The conflict with Titania will likely come to a head, those behind the Intelligencia mystery will be exposed, and that will probably also be the "boss" who sent the Wrecking Crew to steal She-Hulk's blood.

Beyond all that, this ought to be what sets up the future of the Hulks in the MCU, including the rumored World War Hulk movie. Evidence has indicated Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will be back for more, and that will hopefully lead to the reveal of where his spaceship was headed earlier in the season.

She-Hulk still has plenty of interesting material to come, which will likely lead to a more connected final three episodes as opposed to the last few standalone stories. As the series goes on the final stretch toward the finale, there's no telling what to expect, but don't expect any shocking MCU cameos.

