First Clip From She-Hulk’s Daredevil Episode Teases Romance (Description)

The return is almost here! Charlie Cox's Daredevil/MattMurdock is about to come back to TV screens everywhere as the character shows up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

After Cox first returned to the franchise last December in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been itching to see the actor in costume again. And they are about to get their wish in full force. Not only will the character show up in She-Hulk, but as revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, he will star in his own series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

But what can audiences expect when Marvel's Man Without Fear re-emerges from the shadows, especially in a series as comedy-focused as She-Hulk? Well, attendees of this month's D23 Expo got a taste, and are saying it is not what fans will expect.

She-Hulk and Daredevil Sitting in a Tree

Marvel

According to a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip shown at D23, Charlie Cox's Daredevil could be a whole lot more than a fellow lawyer-turned-vigilante when he shows up in the Tatiana Maslany-led series.

The scene shown to audiences at the Anaheim-based convention teased a potential romance between Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) and Matt Murdock.

The sequences featured the two heroes atop a rooftop arguing over the difference between a goon and henchmen. Maslany's hero is in Jennifer form, but wearing a stretchy-looking She-Hulk-ready outfit, while Murdock sports his new comic-accurate red and yellow look teased at the end of She-Hulk episode 5.

The pair joke back and forth with Walters cracking up at the idea that Murdock can hear peoples heart beats, this leads to Cox's hero saying “I can hear yours too. Your heart’s beating pretty fast,” implicating some chemistry between the two. They share a glance as Walters lingers a little longer than one normally would.

Marvel

The two then plan to take on a group of goons below them with Murdock noting it would take him roughly 15 seconds per goon, telling Walters to stay back and let him handle it. The titular heroine retorts saying she doesn't want to wait half an hour, suggesting that she Hulk-out and smash through their foes.

Attempting to defend Jen, Matt warns that "they have weapons, Jennifer" before Maslany responds “Yeah, good thing She-Hulk is indestructible, Matthew.” Daredevil, seemingly being the more veteran of the two, reminds Jen that he has done this before, joking as he notes his "echolocation."

Finally giving in to letting Walters tag along, Murdock leaps off the building, slinkily entering the building, something that even Jen admits was pretty cool.

Is Love in the Air in She-Hulk?

Jennifer Walters' love life has already been tackled in She-Hulk up to this point, but she is yet to find someone that will love her for both Jen and She-Hulk. Well, it seems that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock may be the perfect fit.

While the D23 scene does not outright declare a romantic future for the two heroes, it is implied all over the sequences. Whether it is the two joking back and forth, Jen's heart skipping a beat, or a glance that lasts just a little longer than it probably should, these are all telltale signs that love could potentially be in the air.

And what an interesting dynamic it would be to pair these two up in the MCU. Daredevil, a character who is known for his dark and gritty stories on the comics page, pairs up with She-Hulk, a hero to actively pokes fun at the superhero genre as a whole.

It would be a hard tightrope to walk having the two get involved romantically, at least as audiences head towards Daredevil: Born Again, but it could make for a fascinating challenge for the creative team at Marvel Studios.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream now on Disney+.