Disney Reveals New Logo for Daredevil: Born Again Reboot

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will leap onto the small screen yet again in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. The series, which is slated for early 2024, will be 18 episodes in length and feature the return of fan-mega-favorites Charlie Cox and Vincent D’onofrio as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk aka, Kingpin.

Of course, Matt has already cropped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this season as well, while Fisk previously made his presence known in Hawkeye. Both characters are also heavily rumored to show up in Echo, due out in 2023, and that’s not to mention Murdock and Kingpin’s much-explored histories in Netflix’ Daredevil series.

Fans are naturally feverishly excited for Born Again and as D23 Expo rolls on this weekend in Anaheim, California, everyone seems to be hoping Feige and Co. will drop some more breadcrumbs for the series at the presentation on Saturday. For now, though, a new sizzle real has revealed something interesting.

New Daredevil Logo Shown at D23

Twitter user @QidVacuo_ shared a new promo video for Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga, which revealed a fresh logo for the upcoming and hotly-anticipated Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. Looking closely, the character’s classic “DD” emblem from Daredevil's suit in the comics is seen in the background of the logo.

Check out the new title treatment below:

Marvel Studios

Below is original logo from San Diego Comic-Con in July, which only focused on the text in the title card:

Marvel Studios

So, one thing can’t really be ignored here: The iconic “DD” emblem visible on the series’ logo.

Daredevil has worn this insignia on his costume for decades in the comics, but it has yet to appear on any of his suits from either Netflix’s Daredevil or She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Perhaps this means the emblem will indeed be present on Murdock’s suit in the forthcoming reboot.

Furthermore, could this new logo subtly be telling audiences that Born Again will be a bit more comic-book-y when compared to the character’s Netflix installments? His original series was regularly dark and gritty and often very violent. Compare it to Marvel Studios’ usual, more family-friendly fare and a bit of a difference can be seen.

Maybe this new Daredevil show will explore a bit of a lighter, less gruesome take on the character. Some groups would certainly take issue with that, holding onto the view that Matt Murdock should be all about graphic violence, but that’s definitely not always the case in the source material, which has varied in tone considerably over the years.

There’s always the possibility that Born Again will be locked away behind parental controls, thus affording it a bit more leeway in terms of what the series is able to get away with, but it seems unlikely.

Marvel Studios‘ Daredevil: Born Again will officially land on Disney+ in Spring 2023.