Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Returning for Disney+ Spider-Man Show

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters the world has ever seen. Peter Parker's story of being a high schooler while juggling the life of crime-fighting is an all-time classic. So, it makes sense that Tom Holland joining the MCU was one of the biggest moves Marvel Studios has ever made.

The actor has gone on to star in Captain America: Civil War, three solo Spider-Man adventures, and two big Avengers outings. As big as the web-slinger is, his latest hit, No Way Home, also re-introduced another fan-favorite hero: Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

But when will audiences see him again? Well, it's been confirmed that he'll show up in Echo at some point and is even rumored to show up in She-Hulk. Now fans can add another potential appearance to the list: Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Charlie Cox Lends His Voice

During the Marvel Studios Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was announced that Charlie Cox would be returning as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The character will be wearing a red and black suit, as seen below:

Marvel Studios

More Daredevil is a Good Thing

More Charlie Cox as the blind vigilante is always a good thing. His new suit looks great and gives a perfect comic-accurate look. But does this have anything to do with Earth-616 canon?

Originally, Spider-Man: Freshman Year was announced to be canon to Tom Holland's time in the MCU, specifically prior to Civil War. However, with the details revealed today, it seems that there's no way that will actually be the case.

Villains showing up include a comic-accurate Doc Ock and Scorpion, Norman Osborn as a mentor for Peter, and Doctor Strange showing up—despite not being the Sorcerer Supreme while Peter Parker was in his first year of high school. A clarification is sorely needed from Marvel Studios.

Either way, seeing Daredevil and Spider-Man on screen in any fashion should be highly entertaining, to say the least.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to hit Disney+ at some point in 2024.