Marvel Studios Releases Its First-Ever Daredevil Poster

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock has finally gotten the chance to truly integrate himself into the larger MCU, which all started with his short cameo in the early moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, after eight weeks of waiting, Cox's Daredevil persona has gotten that same shine thanks to an appearance in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters.

Daredevil was shockingly included as part of She-Hulk's promotional run with the show's second trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, teasing the Man Without Fear in his new red-and-gold suit. He continued to play a fairly big role in later promo material, with some shots even showing his full new outfit and teasing his next steps in the MCU alongside She-Hulk as she evolved further as a hero.

Now that Cox has been fully brought back as Daredevil, Marvel and Sony took the opportunity to use him in a more recent poster for No Way Home, which came as the movie's "The More Fun Stuff Version" released in theaters over Labor Day weekend. Now, Cox has another chance to shine thanks to his latest round of storytelling, although he gets the spotlight all to himself this time around.

Daredevil Shines in She-Hulk Posters

Marvel Studios released the first official posters for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil after he made his MCU return in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

One poster boasts Cox against a yellow background as he wears the suit he uses in court, standing tall with his iconic red glasses and his walking cane. The post came with the caption "*another Attorney at Law has entered the chat*," noting how Murdock is the next big lawyer to take the spotlight after Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters.

Marvel Studios

The second poster shows off Murdock's alter-ego as the Man Without Fear shines in his first solo MCU poster. He dons his new red and yellow battle suit as he clasps his hands together as the caption reads "*heartbeat intensifies,*" referencing his ability to hear peoples' heartbeats.

Marvel Studios

These posters are the first ones of the Man Without Fear officially released by Marvel Studios, as the posters for Cox's Daredevil series and The Defenders team-up on Netflix were released by Marvel Television.

Marvel Studios Putting Daredevil Front and Center

Seeing Daredevil work his way into the greater MCU has been a joy for viewers as the fan-favorite character finally interacts with heroes and villains outside of the Defenders Saga. It's also clear that Marvel sees Matt Murdock as an increasingly important character in the MCU's developing ground-level story, giving him two separate posters to highlight both of his vitally crucial roles in the MCU narrative.

Now, after seeing him leave an impression on Jennifer Walters' life in his short trip to Los Angeles, Murdock is already set for a pair of exciting appearances in Phase 5 along with his pair of credits in Phase 4. Next year will see Cox reunite with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin as they join forces with Alaqua Cox in Disney+'s Echo before they take center stage in an epic rematch for 2024's Daredevil: Born Again.

Filming is set to begin for Born Again early in 2023 with shooting already largely completed for Echo, and although story details remain largely a mystery for both, Cox has already made it known that he's ready for his extended run in the MCU.

Charlie Cox can be seen as Daredevil in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is now streaming on Disney+.