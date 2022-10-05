Daredevil's Disney+ Reboot Gets Exciting Filming Update

Marvel Studios is only a short time away from bringing Charlie Cox's Daredevil back for another round of MCU action thanks to his appearance in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But that's only the start for the Man Without Fear, as he finally gets a chance at another MCU solo series during Phase 5 with Daredevil: Born Again coming in Spring 2024.

For the time being, not much is known about Cox's new solo series, but what's known already has fans clamoring for more. Cox's Matt Murdock will be back alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and the two are set for a record-breaking 18-episode run in Season 1 - an episode count that doubles any other MCU Disney+ show to date.

With a year and a half still remaining until Daredevil: Born Again makes its debut, Cox and D'Onofrio are still waiting to get back into gear for their roles after they return in Summer 2023's Echo alongside Alaqua Cox. Now, thanks to a new rumor, fans may know when the Daredevil and Kingpin stars will bring that new series to life again.

Disney+

Discussing Film editor-in-chief Jacob Fisher shared new information about the production schedule for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024.

Fisher confirmed that filming will begin next February and will take place throughout the rest of 2023.

"This has already been said but can confirm the series is planning to begin filming in February and last for pretty much the entire year."

Additionally, Daredevil will actually film in New York City rather than on Marvel's lots in Atlanta, Georgia, which is where most of the Disney+ shows have been filmed thus far:

"Don’t know if this is known or not but DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN will be filming in New York City (rather than Atlanta which is where the D+ shows have been mostly filmed at)."

Marvel Prepping to Deliver Daredevil Series

With Daredevil having been largely out of the picture since the Defenders Saga on Netflix ended in 2019, learning about his rebooted MCU adventure came as an incredible surprise for fans who wanted to see him interact with Marvel Studios' biggest names. Now, while the series itself is still a long time from releasing, the MCU team is now less than six months from having cameras begin to roll for the Man Without Fear's Marvel Studios solo entry.

Since the series is so far out, there likely won't be any specific story details confirmed for the reboot, although fans might get a small tease of what's on the way with Daredevil's She-Hulk appearance that comes on Thursday, October 6. But with this schedule, early 2023 could hold more news about what's actually coming for Cox's return as a leading man in the MCU.

There are still plenty of roles that need to be revealed, although actors like Deborah Ann Woll from the Netflix Daredevil show have shared a desire to return, and there will be plenty to learn about Daredevil once Echo debuts next summer as well.

But this update alone should have fans clamoring for more news about Cox's red-suited lawyer, especially now that he's truly surrounded by everything the MCU has to offer. New York City will be a hotbed for information as this thrilling new hero makes his glorious return to the small screen.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to begin filming in February 2023 ahead of its Spring 2024 release. Charlie Cox will also appear in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, premiering on Disney+ on Thursday, October 6.