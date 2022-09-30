Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal

Sure, the reveal of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were both exciting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. But, many might argue another project stole their thunder: Daredevil: Born Again.

Everyone’s favorite blind vigilante was getting his own show once again; needless to say, fans were ecstatic.

To make the situation even better was the added tidbit that the series would be 18 episodes long. That’s potentially over four months of weekly Charlie Cox adventures.

Currently, only Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are confirmed to be returning. But will the new series bring back more of the old Netflix show’s cast members?

After all, Daredevil’s canonicity still frustratingly sits in purgatory, with no solid answer to be found.

In a new interview, the actress behind Karen Page has revealed if she thinks Marvel Studios will ask her back for Born Again.

Marvel

In an interview with Collider, Daredevil actress Deborah Ann Woll commented on all the fan love her character has gotten and if she might be coming back for the upcoming Disney+ revival, Born Again.

Woll noted that the fan love “means so much to [her]” and that she “loves” Karen Page. She also made it clear that she's "available" and Marvel “knows [her] number,” so hopefully, she gets a call:

“So, I mean, it means so much to me. I love that character so much, and I do miss it. I really felt like we were unfinished. We had so much more story to tell. So yeah, it's really gratifying to see how much people love her and want to see more from her. I hope I get to. I'm here. They know my number.”

The actress elaborated that “[she’s] available,” but either way, she’s confident that Marvel will “tell the best story that they know how to tell:”

“I'm available, as far as I know. But it's up to them. I know they're going to tell the best story that they know how to tell. And if that includes Karen Page, that will be so exciting. But if it doesn't, I will be a happy viewer.”

Will Karen Page Return?

Even with the Netflix show’s canon in question, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is choosing to pick out elements of the old series to keep—namely Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, along with their characterizations of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. It would make sense that they’d also want to bring back as many supporting characters as possible.

With Karen Page being one of the most important people in Matt Murdock’s life, it’s hard to see a story where she isn’t a part of it. Given all the fan love that Woll has received and how great she was in the previous three seasons, it would feel strange for Marvel to not as her back—alongside Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson as well.

If those rumors of Jonathan Bernthal’s return are true, then bringing back Karen Page would make even more sense, given their unique relationship showcased in The Punisher.

With the show rumored to start production early next year, it shouldn’t be too long before fans know for sure what core actors and characters from Daredevil will be returning.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled to hit Disney+ at some point in the Spring 2024.