MCU Fans Are Upset Over Daredevil Casting News

MCU fans have expressed their disappointment over a new round of casting news regarding the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios' first dive into the solo Daredevil story is quickly building up plenty of anticipation, with filming now officially underway for the Phase 5 series.

Recently, that excitement built up even more with the announcement that Jon Bernthal would reprise his highly-celebrated role as the Punisher, joining Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as part of the series' A-list cast.

But that news also came with some disappointment, as the same report indicated that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll were not on the call sheet to return to their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

Fans React to Daredevil Casting News

Marvel

MCU fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll would seemingly not be returning as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again.

@LordScramble6 saw no reason for this decision to be made, calling Foggy and Karen "perfectly cast" with Hensen and Woll:

"You can’t do Daredevil without foggy and Karen, they were so perfectly cast. This decision makes NO sense at all"

@AjBatcaveGaming called the two characters "the best supporting cast" in Daredevil, unable to see why they were left out:

"Karen and foggy are the best supporting cast in Daredevil how the fuck are you gonna leave them out like that"

@Impluse785 celebrated getting Jon Bernthal's Punisher back, but didn't think it was cool that Foggy and Karen might not be back:

"Cool we getting Punisher back But not cool that we might not get Foggy and Karen in 'Daredevil Born Again'"

@driftyfilm didn't see any point in not having Foggy and Karen involved with this new story:

"FOGGY AND KAREN AREN'T RETURNING IN DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN????? What's the point then?"

@ZeroYear97 shared a GIF of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin flipping over a table in Daredevil, comparing that feeling to seeing Foggy and Karen missing from the new series:

"When you remember that 'Born Again' has 18 episodes and Karen & Foggy are nowhere to be found"

@bartonovalis felt that the only reason Marvel Studios is bringing Punisher back and not Foggy and Karen is that they know "which one would make their fanbase clap" the hardest:

"The only reason they’re bringing back The Punisher but not Foggy and Karen (characters that are actually crucial to the character) is because they know damn well which one would make their fanbase clap at their screens like fucking penguins."

@conquercomics doesn't believe that starring actor Charlie Cox "would be ok with the decision" to leave Foggy and Karen out of the series, feeling that things will change by the time the show debuts:

"Look… I don’t think Charlie would be ok with the decision to not bring Foggy and Karen back and Feige isn’t an idiot. He knows people love Daredevil and he knows why people love Daredevil. I might just be in denial but I don’t believe this will end up being the case next year"

@blurayangel called Foggy and Karen "an integral part" of Cox's character and said flat out that it would be "a mistake" to recast them or not bring them back:

"Foggy and Karen are an integral part of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil emotionally as a character. To recast or not utilize them to progress his story in Born Again is a mistake

@prime_pics151 would actually pick having Karen and Foggy back over having Jon Bernthal's Punisher again:

"I would choose Karen & Foggy over The Punisher in Born Again"

Will Karen and Foggy Eventually Return?

Clearly, Daredevil fans aren't enjoying the fact that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson aren't currently set to come back for Daredevil: Born Again. The two were both integral parts of Charlie Cox's original run on Netflix, and even with plenty of new relationships to build, they would help give him even more depth as a character.

Woll herself has even shared doubt about her potential comeback as Karen Page in recent months, explaining that Marvel hadn't reached out to her at that point about coming back to play her role again.

And with questions still prevalent about whether this new series will be canon with everything that happened in the Netflix show, many will be anxious to see if anything changes while filming moves forward across the rest of the year.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently set to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.