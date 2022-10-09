Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll Casts Doubt on Her Return In Disney+ Reboot

Daredevil is back, something many diehard fans never thought would happen. After the cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil following its three-season run, there was nary a drop of optimism about the show and its characters showing up on-screen again. However, that has all changed with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and a full-fledged solo series (titled Daredevil: Born Again) on the way.

But just because Cox's Matt Murdock, along with Vicent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, is back, does not mean the entire ensemble will be. One name that has come up so far is Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Murdock's secretary-turned-fellow-lawyer Karen Page.

Woll has made it clear that she is "available" and Marvel "knows [her] number,” but does not seem to be getting her hopes up for a potential return to Hell's Kitchen. And as more and more of Daredevil makes its way back into the MCU spotlight, the actress has provided another update on where she stands with Marvel Studios.

Deborah Ann Woll on an MCU Return

Daredevil actress Deborah Ann Woll updated fans on Twitter regarding her potential return as Karen Page somewhere in the MCU.

Replying to a tweet that suggested the Daredevil star had already been confirmed to be coming back to her Marvel role in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, Woll stated that if that information were true, "[Marvel] haven’t told [her]."

This has yet again cast some doubt that Woll's version of the Nelson, Murdock, and Page office manager would be back for Born Again. With filming on the project supposedly set for February 2023, it seems a little odd that an actor would not have been contacted just four months out from shooting.

Will Karen Page be a Part of Born Again?

For those who were looking forward to the entire Daredevil crew being back on screen, this is going to serve as rather disappointing news. If Woll has not heard anything yet, then it seems likely she will never hear anything (at least this go around).

Right now, it is still unknown just how much carryover from Netflix's Daredevil will be present in Born Again.

When fans last saw these characters, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, and Woll's Karen Page were just setting up a new law firm amongst the three of them. So, if the new Disney+ series were to pick up directly from there, it would feel a little jarring to not include the Page part of Murdock, Nelson, and Page.

Perhaps this is a further indication that the new takes on these characters are not 100% those that appeared on Netflix. While names like Cox and D'Onofrio have made the jump from streamer to streamer, maybe some will be lost with new actors taking on the roles.

Of course, that is all still speculation at this point and Woll could very well just be putting on her best No Way Home-era Andrew Garfield impression.

Daredevil is streaming now on Disney+, with Daredevil: Born Again set to debut on the service in Spring 2024.