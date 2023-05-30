Daredevil's Karen Page Actress Shares Disappointing Update on Potential MCU Return

Deborah Ann Woll from Netflix's Daredevil shared a disappointing update on her possible return in Marvel Studios' Born Again streaming series.

The actress previously offered some hope regarding her hypothetical return, noting how she'd do so "in a heartbeat." But, sadly, not only has Woll supposedly not been contacted by Marvel, but The Hollywood Reporter revealed that neither she nor Elden Henson are expected to return.

While the actress doesn't seem to be showing any signs of joining the upcoming Disney+ reboot, Woll was recently seen at ICCCon in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside former castmates Royce Johnson, Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Marvel

While attending ICCCon in Nashville, Tennessee, Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll gave fans a disappointing update about her possible return to the MCU in Marvel Studios' upcoming Born Again series.

First, the actress was asked about her possible involvement with any upcoming DC Studios project, something Woll wasn't sure if she could even do:

"I don't know—do they let us do that? Am I allowed to cross the streams. I feel like that would be very dangerous... Yea, there's a few people who can do it, but I don't know if I'm one of those lucky few. I don't know about DC."

At the end of the day, she made it clear that as it currently stands, there are "no plans for [her] so far on either side of the comic book universe," pointing to her lack of involvement in Born Again:

"You know, this was so cool to be a part of [Daredevil], and I think it was such a unique little corner of the MCU that felt really special... I'm really happy with what I've had, and there is no plans for me so far on either side of the comic book universe, but I'm so grateful for the experience that I had."

Daredevil Without Karen Page

Karen Page is an important part of Matt Murdock's life, which has many fans confused by the apparent lack of her character in Daredevil: Born Again.

Perhaps she will be killed offscreen, leaving Matt Murdock to exist in a world without the woman he loved. Though, it is hard to see why Marvel Studios would waste the opportunity to utilize Woll more effectively.

While Karen Page and Foggy Nelson might not be returning, there will be some familiar faces for fans.

Of course, there's Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin—but Jonathan Bernthal's iconic Punisher will also be joining the fray again. Rumors claimed that his place in the story once belonged to Kristen Ritter's Jessica Jones.

As for when fans might get to see the show, it was originally set to debut at some point next Spring. However, with the Hollywood writers' strike ongoing, production of the project has been slowed down, which could easily cause its debut to slip from its currently slated Spring 2024 date.