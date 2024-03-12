Marvel Studios Makes 1 Key Change to Foggy for Daredevil Reboot

Many fans are excited to see Elden Henson's return as Foggy Nelson in the MCU's upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. Still, it seems Marvel Studios will make one big change to the character.

After initially planning to release an 18-episode season, Marvel Studios ultimately scrapped most of its plans for the Disney+ series, firing the previous writers and completely reconstructing one of its most important projects.

Initial reports stated that Henson's Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page wouldn't be reprising their roles from the Netflix Daredevil series. However, after the upcoming show was reworked, it was confirmed that they would both appear in some capacity.

How Marvel Studios Is Changing Foggy in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming in New York City, which has allowed for set photos to give fans a glimpse at three of the show's biggest characters - Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson.

In the photos, it can be seen that Marvel Studios elected to make one major change to Foggy's character. In the Netflix Daredevil series, fans will remember seeing Foggy with longer hair before Season 3 and always sporting a clean-shaven face.

However, fans can expect to see the character in Daredevil: Born Again with much shorter hair and a full beard.

As seen in one of the set photos, Henson clearly has a beard and a type of fade haircut that is much shorter than when fans last saw his character:

Another batch of photos, this time shared by mcu_master01, offers another look at the change that Marvel Studios made to Foggy's character, this time from a different angle:

Fans can see in another batch of photos from agents_of_s.h.i.e.l.d._ita that Woll and Cox look nearly the same as they did during Season 3 of Daredevil while Henson is notably different:

For comparison, Henson's appearance in Season 1 of Daredevil included a clean face with slicked-back long hair. In Season 2, the actor let his hair fall naturally down the sides of his face. Even though he cut his hair in Season 3, it wasn't as short as in the recently shared set photos for Daredevil: Born Again.

Will Foggy Play a Major Role in Daredevil: Born Again?

When it was first announced that Foggy and Karen would return for Daredevil: Born Again, many fans were excited but curious about how integral they would be to the story.

Due to other announcements and reports, it seems the series will be fairly packed with familiar faces such as Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Previous rumors suggested that Foggy and Karen wouldn't be in Born Again because they were killed off-screen before the show was supposed to take place.

While that is likely not true now, it is still possible that the two fan favorites won't be around for much of the series and could be killed off early on in the show.

There is a good chance that the scene these set photos show will occur early on in the show, possibly even in the first episode. If that is the case, fans may need to prepare to say goodbye to Foggy Nelson.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released sometime in 2025 on Disney+.