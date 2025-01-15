MCU fans have homework to do on Marvel Studios' White Tiger as he makes his long-awaited debut in Daredevil: Born Again.

Born Again is officially confirmed to continue the story laid out on Netflix from the Defenders Saga, following Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appearing in three Multiverse Saga projects. Upon his return, this series will give the Man Without Fear all he can handle.

Hell's Kitchen will play host to various dangerous enemies, including Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Also in that bunch are Wilson Bethel's Bullseye and the terrifying supervillain Muse, who makes his MCU debut alongside one more anticipated newcomer.

White Tiger's Appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Explained

The trailer for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again offered the first official look at the MCU's take on the classic Marvel hero known as the White Tiger.

While the character only gets a couple of seconds of screen time, he is seen adjusting his black-and-white mask as he prepares to jump into action.

Marvel Studios

This is likely to be the Hector Ayala version of White Tiger, born and raised in Puerto Rico before coming to New York. In the comics, he also attended Empire State University—the same college Peter Parker went to.

In the comics, Hector finds a set of three Jade Tiger amulets discarded by a group called the Sons of the Tiger. These allow him to transform into a superhero with enhanced strength and superhuman abilities, along with an expertise in martial arts.

Marvel Comics

The character is set to be played by Kamar de los Reyes, who sadly passed away in late 2024, with this performance being the final one of his career.

Also notable is that fans have already seen images of the White Tiger in action in Daredevil: Born Again. This came from leaked set photos and video shared in February 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again set photo

Those leaks showed the White Tiger interacting with a character wearing the outfit of Jon Bernthal's Punisher, although it is unclear if it is Frank Castle. The Punisher-dressed character is seen pointing a gun at the White Tiger's head.

The full trailer for Daredevil: Born Again can be seen below:

Will the White Tiger Die in Daredevil: Born Again?

The moment featuring a gun pointed at the White Tiger's head puts him in danger of being killed off in Daredevil: Born Again. However, as of writing, little is known about what specific role he will play in this series.

This will be one of the only times Daredevil has had another hero seemingly fighting alongside him when looking at his prior work in the Netflix saga outside of The Defenders. It should also be something he welcomes to some extent, considering the plethora of villains threatening New York in this solo series.

For now, Marvel seems to be keeping details on White Tiger close to the vest, although there is plenty of other material from Born Again to hold fans' attention. Fans have already seen teases of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson's return, all while Matt Murdock faces the scary villain Muse (see more images of Karen Page and Muse).

White Tiger's inclusion in this series will only be part of what makes the red-suited vigilante's return to the MCU such an exciting prospect.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to debut on Disney+ on March 4.