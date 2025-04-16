Daredevil Born Again Shadowland Explained: Kingpin Actor Teases Season 2's Dark Story Arc

Kingpin/Wilson Fisk star Vincent D'Onofrio touched on the idea of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 utilizing the "Shadowland" arc from Marvel Comics.

Daredevil: Born Again came to a wild end in Season 1 on April 15 after kicking off in dramatic fashion with the death of Foggy Nelson. Bringing back major characters like Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, Matt Murdock and co. gave their best effort in the long-standing battle against Fisk.

On top of this season coming to an end, viewers are already looking ahead to Season 2, which was confirmed for development during the time when Season 1 was revamped and changed. Now, there may be a first sign of what to expect from a story perspective.

Vincent D'Onofrio Shares Thrilling Tease for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Arc

Marvel Studios

Speaking with Variety, Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio shared new insight into what fans can expect to see in the story for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

After the outlet brought up the Shadowland storyline from Marvel Comics, D'Onofrio cryptically replied, "That's a very good question." While he avoided answering any further, he called the story "a good one" and credited the interviewer for following the story the right way

"That's a very good question. I don't know if I can answer that question. But it's a good one. You're obviously following the story in a good way."

This comes only weeks after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set photos teased the Shadowland storyline with images of Charlie Cox in an all-black Daredevil costume. This black suit, complete with a red "DD" logo on the chest, is a notable piece of imagery from that storyline in the comics.

What to Expect From Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Shadowlands Storyline

Marvel Studios

Warning - the rest of this article contains minor spoilers from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 9.

Published in 2010, the "Shadowland" arc highlights the Man Without Fear returning to Hell's Kitchen after becoming the leader of the Hand Ninja clan. He builds a temple/prison (called Shadowland) in Hell's Kitchen and even kills Bullseye in the process, going against his usual methods of leaving his victims alive.

This puts Matt Murdock in serious conflict with street-level heroes like Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and more. He also teams up with the White Tiger in this venture. The others later learn about Daredevil being possessed by the Beast of the Hand, eventually leading to Matt killing himself to save Hell's Kitchen.

While elements of this story were seen in Netflix's Defenders Saga, other plot points are still available to use for Born Again Season 2.

Even after the tragic passing of both White Tiger (Hector Ayala) and his actor, Kamar de los Reyes, Ayala's niece, Angela Del Toro, could be in line to take over his mantle. Season 1 set up a potential relationship between her and Matt, which could lead to them working together as vigilantes soon.

This could also lead to other major characters from the Defenders Saga, like Mike Colter's Luke Cage, being brought back into play as early as next year.

On top of that storyline, Season 2 will dive further into Wilson Fisk's tenure as the Mayor of New York after initiating martial law and a curfew over the entire city. Combine that with his heightened anger and ruthlessness towards vigilantes, and he will be more dangerous than ever.

While the Shadowland storyline seems to be a key aspect of Season 2, multiple plot points from both the comics and the established MCU are sure to be brought into play as the show pushes forward.