Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Reveals 4th Superhero With New Set Photo

Daredevil: Born Again is introducing a new superhero with a familiar mantle in Season 2. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was certainly at the forefront of Born Again, but some exciting heroes joined him. Fans were elated to see familiar faces such as Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Tony Dalton's Swordsman back in action, and just as eager to meet new faces like Kamar de los Reyes' White Tiger. While many held onto hope that Daredevil's fellow Defenders, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, would return too, those hopes went unfulfilled, at least in Season 1.

Fortunately, following strong reactions to Born Again Season 1, Marvel Studios is currently in production on eight new episodes to premiere in March 2026. Set photos have already started appearing online from the New York City production. These have hinted at how Daredevil will continue his fight against Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, who just announced a new anti-vigilante after becoming New York mayor and nearly being assassinated by Wilson Bethel's Bullseye.

All 4 MCU Superheroes Confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios already confirmed three MCU superheroes will be back to help resist Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and fresh set photos just revealed another who will join them:

White Tiger

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 introduced viewers to a new MCU superhero with Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, played by the late Kamar de los Reyes. Tragically, having been acquitted of accidentally killing a dirty cop, Ayala was killed by one of these corrupt officers bearing a Punisher symbol.

Hector had a young niece called Angela Del Toro, who was abducted by Muse and saved by Daredevil, but she looks to be taking a new path. A set photo shared on X from the ongoing Season 2 production in New York revealed Angela actress

Camila Rodriguez is wearing her own White Tiger suit at night.

While White Tiger wore a suit to mask his identity, it was his mystical amulet that gave him superhuman abilities, which in the comics hailed from the Tiger God. It seems that following Hector's death, Angela will don the amulet and her own White Tiger suit to join the fight against Kingpin and avenge her uncle's murder.

Daredevil

Marvel

Of course, Charlie Cox is returning to headline Daredevil: Born Again as Matt Murdock, aka the titular Hell's Kitchen vigilante. When fans last saw Daredevil he felt defeated by Kingpin's New York regime but, thanks to some inspiration from Karen Paige, was preparing to fight back by raising an army of his own.

Earlier set photos confirmed Daredevil will wear a brand-new black "Shadowland" suit, that seems to be a painted-over version of his iconic red look. Fans can only assume this will be his stealthy look as he resists Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Taskforce in a New York City under siege.

Punisher

Marvel

Jon Bernthal already reprised the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again as he teamed up with Matt Murdock in his Kingpin resistance, only to land in a cell. The no-nonsense vigilante is never afraid to cross lines to stop the bad guys and fans will soon see more of that as the Punisher has been confirmed for Season 2.

Alongside his Born Again return, Bernthal will lead a Disney+ Special Presentation next year (presumably after Season 2) which he will co-write with King Richard filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green. The Punisher project is shrouded in mystery but it will reportedly feature a female crime boss as the villain.

Jessica Jones

Marvel

After years of fans' cries for her return, Krysten Ritter is officially reprising Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again, over six years after her Netflix show ended. The announcement was made at the 2025 Disney Upfronts presentation and the first look at Jessica Jones' MCU return was later revealed by set photos.

The vigilante private investigator is a former ally and fellow Defender of Matt Murdock, and now, she seems ready to join his resistance against Kingpin. It will be intriguing to hear about the latest developments in Jones' life when she returns, as almost a decade has passed in-universe since her last appearance.

BONUS:) Swordsman

Marvel

Chances of Appearing: 90%

While there may only be four superheroes confirmed for Born Again Season 2, there are more who seem likely to help out in the fight against Kingpin. Having debuted in Hawkeye and returned for Born Again Season 1, Tony Dalton's Swordsman seems all but certain to be back next year.

The wealthy socialite Jack Duquesne was among the heroes arrested by the Anti-Vigilante Taskforce and imprisoned in Kingpin's dungeon when vigilante activity was outlawed in New York. At the end of Season 1, he was imprisoned next to the Punisher, who had just gotten free, perhaps setting up their mutual escape.

BONUS:) Echo

Marvel

Chances of Appearing: 50%

Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, aka Echo, has a more entangled history with Wilson Fisk than anyone else, having been raised as his adopted daughter. While she was once a major figure in his criminal empire, she has since broken free and began her own vigilante antics with six exciting superpowers after her Disney+ series.

Having once fought Daredevil during her time under Kingpin, she seems the perfect candidate to join his resistance given her more recent change of heart. While Echo Season 2, sadly, seems unlikely, Born Again may offer the path to continue her MCU journey as part of a vigilante team-up.

BONUS:) Luke Cage

Marvel

Chances of Appearing: 25%

The Season 1 finale raised hopes that a Defenders reunion may be imminent as Daredevil builds his vigilante army. Now that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones has finally joined Daredevil and Punisher under the Marvel Studios umbrella, many will be hoping that the bulletproof hero Luke Cage will follow next up.

Luke Cage ended on an intriguing note as Mike Colter's hero took over Harlem's Paradise (a nightclub used for illegal activity) in the hope it would allow him to better oversee and disrupt the criminal underworld. These storylines may be too intricate and complex to explore in any meaningful way as a side plot, reducing the chances of Luke Cage appearing in the already busy Season 2.

BONUS: Iron Fist

Marvel

Chances of Appearing: 25%

Finn Jones' Danny Rand is a martial arts master who was infused with the power of the Iron Fist and utilized it in his two-season Netflix show. While showrunner Dario Scradapane confirmed Iron Fist's return has been discussed, it seems unlikely to happen this soon, especially given how disliked his Netflix show was.

Scardapane also cast doubt on a "full-fledged Defenders reunion" happening anytime soon. Unfortunately, this may suggest that Jones will be the only Defender coming back this season, perhaps leaving the door open for Luke Cage and Iron Fist to follow in future Born Again seasons.

