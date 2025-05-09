New Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Photos Reveal How Matt Gets His Black Suit

New photos from the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set confirm how exactly Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock gets his iconic black Daredevil suit. After rocking his scarlet red digs for much of Season 1 (which saw him go up against the terrifying Muse as well as Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk), Cox's MCU character will sport a new look in the show's upcoming second season.

Eagle-eyed fans watching Daredevil: Born Again production in New York City seemingly spotted a key detail about Matthew Murdock's new black Daredevil outfit. During what looked to be a tense night shoot, including scenes between Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Wilson Bethel's Bullseye/Benjamin Poindexter, photos were captured of Cox's Man Without Fear sporting a scuffed take on the black Shadowland-inspired costume that has been teased during production already.

As shared by @_DaredevilShots online, these new pictures seemingly confirm that Season 2's new black costume is not new at all. Instead, it seems to be a painted-over version of the iconic red look the hero has sported in the series up to this point.

In the images captured from the Born Again set, large patches of red can be seen bleeding through the black of Matt Murdock's new Season 2 suit, with some positing that from episode to episode, fans will be able to see the paint slowly wear off.

The handmade, improvised nature of this new Daredevil get-up fits the world of Born Again perfectly. It serves as war paint for the character as he heads into an all-out war against Mayor Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force goons (read more about the Daredevil: Born Again story arc here).

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 production is ongoing in New York City, with a release expected sometime in early 2026. The Disney+ series will pick up where Season 1 left off, with Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk declaring martial law in New York City as he seeks to eradicate the Big Apple of all its masked vigilante heroes. However, the show's titular hero, Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox), will stand opposite him. Cox's Matt Murdock will need to assemble a team to take the criminal kingpin-turned-government official down; luckily, he has big names like Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Clark Johnson's Cherry by his side.

Why Daredevil's Black Suit Is Perfect for Born Again Season 2

Marvel Comics

After accepting that he needed to don the mask again in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, giving MCU fans the long-awaited return of his beloved scarlet red look, it makes sense that the character will be going dark with his seemingly homemade all-black costume from Season 2.

Season 2 is set to follow a New York City under siege. Mayor Kingpin has firmly outlawed the act of vigilantism and will stop at nothing to bring New York's myriad masked heroes down.

If he is going to play dirty, so is Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, and what better way to physically represent that internal darkness coming out in the character than by painting his suit all black?

The paint may also help advance Season 2's major themes. If Matt goes to war with Kingpin, it will almost surely affect the lawyer/costumed hero.

This mental strain could be physically represented on screen by the wearing away of the Daredevil black paint job, showing that as Matt's moral code and New York City as a whole deteriorate, so too does the paint on his suit.