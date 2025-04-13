New 'Daredevil Born Again' Video Reveals Finale Scenes Featuring [Spoilers]

A Daredevil: Born Again video has spoiled some exciting scenes set to debut in the upcoming Season 1 finale, including looks at Punisher, Karen Page, and so much more.

So far this season, Born Again has been a wild ride for fans, reintroducing Marvel's R-rated hero to the world under the Disney+ umbrella for the first time. But all good things must come to an end, and Season 1 is set to close its nine-episode run out on the streamer on Tuesday, April 15.

With Season 2 already announced, the Season 1 finale is set to lay the groundwork for the next batch of episodes (due out sometime next year) while wrapping up this chapter of Daredevil's blood-soaked story.

A Daredevil: Born Again Finale (Episode 9) Sneak Peek With Punisher, Karen & More

A new video on Reddit gave fans a taste of the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale several days early.

The about 13-second clip making the rounds online was created by Reddit user KostisPat257. It collects all the footage from various Born Again marketing materials that have yet to be seen in the series.

Seeing that only the Season 1 finale is left, these scenes are assumed to be from the upcoming Episode 9. They spoil Deborah Ann Woll's return as Karen Page, an action-packed fight sequence with Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and several other key details from the series.

The video kicks off with a blood-soaked Kingpin sitting on a couch with his wife, Vanessa, in what looks to be the aftermath of the Bullseye attack seen at the end of Episode 8 (read more about Vanessa's Daredevil: Born Again assassination attempt here).

Marvel Studios

It then jumps to an appropriately R-rated action sequence featuring Jon Bernthal's Punisher and several men who are seemingly a part of Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. This scene looks to be in the rain, and Bernthal's anti-hero is tossing an axe and lodging it into the forehead of one of his attackers.

Marvel Studios

Elsewhere in the scene, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) can be seen dropping in and joining in on the fight. While Bernthal's Punisher is not scene alongside Cox's Daredevil, given the time of day and office warehouse setting, one can assume the two shots are from the same action sequence.

Marvel Studios

Next, fans get the first look at Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page in several weeks, as she returns to the series after leaving early in Episode 1. She can be seen getting out of a car with a look of shock on her face. One can only imagine what Karen sees in this moment to produce such a slack-jawed reaction.

It was unclear if Woll's Daredevil character would return this season, but this confirms that her Born Again story is not yet done.

Marvel Studios

The last two shots in the brief video are seemingly from the same scene again. First, fans get a look at a new Muse-like mural, but this time, it is of Daredevil, with the words "Born Again" splayed beneath the hero's silhouette.

Marvel Studios

That happens as the camera cuts to Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk standing in a similar-looking environment, gazing up at something (assumed to be the Daredevil mural).

Marvel Studios

See the full video below:

What Is Next For Daredevil: Born Again?

Coming off the edge-of-your-seat thrillfest that was Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's penultimate episode, fans can/should expect the series to end with a band in its upcoming finale.

Looking at the brief bits of footage fans have seen from Season 1's finale episode, plus where the series seems to be going beyond that, it looks like the finale will firmly set Daredevil and Kingpin on opposite sides of the table yet again.

The pair has played fairly nicely to this point in the series, but it seems that is about to change.

Episode 8 saw the career killer Bullseye break out of prison and head straight for the Fisks, making an attempt on Vanessa Fisk's life at her Black and White Gala. While Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock got in the way of the bullet, taking one to the shoulder for the criminal queenpin.

Even though Vanessa survived, Vincent D'Onofrio's Marvel villain surely will not take this attack kindly, doubling down on his anti-vigilante agenda and putting not only Bullseye in his sights but Matt's alter-ego Daredevil as well.

The finale will likely set up this new era of "no vigilantes in New York," as instituted by Mayor Fisk, paving the way for a Kingpin vs Daredevil showdown in Season 2.

Fans have gotten a few quick peeks at what to expect in Season 2 through photos from its production, and they all seem to point to Matt somehow failing to flip the anti-vigilante agenda in City Hall by the end of Season 1.

However, in the second batch of episodes, it may not be the masked heroes who are upset by this new New York. Various teases from the Season 2 set have hinted at the public turning on Mayor Fisk and his cronies, meaning the longtime Daredevil villain will have his work cut out for him fighting his war against heroes on two fronts.