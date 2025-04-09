Episode 9 of Daredevil: Born Again, the final episode of Season 1, is already confirmed to bring over half a dozen characters back to close out the story. Multiple Born Again Episode 9 photos confirm seven returning cast members, including fan favorites Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

After six weeks of thrilling action (and the deaths of multiple major MCU characters), Daredevil: Born Again's first season is about to come to an end. As the Man Without Fear pushes forward in his duel against the Kingpin, the drama and tension are only set to reach their peak in the season's final episode.

With Season 2 already confirmed to come to Disney+ sometime in 2026, this episode will set the tone for what fans will theorize about for the back half of 2025. However, with almost a week remaining, a few details of what's coming in the final episode have come to light.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 Photos Confirm 7 Cast Members

Warning - the rest of this episode contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8.

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox

There would be no Daredevil series without Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, leaving no doubt that he will be back at the center of the action in Episode 9. However, he will be in his most dire situation to date after taking a bullet to the chest to save Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk from an attack by Wilson Bethel's Bullseye

The episode ended with Matt bleeding out on the floor during Fisk's charity benefit, fighting to stay alive with his girlfriend, Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn, kneeling by his side.

In Episode 9, viewers expect to see Matt finally suiting up in his classic red suit again as he looks to take down Bullseye once and for all after his escape from prison. Where the season ends from there for him is still a mystery, although plenty of action lies ahead of him in Born Again Season 2.

Vincent D'Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio

On the other side of this dilemma is D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, who is in quite a precarious situation after his benefit dinner in Episode 8. Now, he sits with the realization that his worst enemy jumped in front of him to take a bullet and save his life in front of hundreds of other people.

For now, all fans know about Kingpin in Episode 9 is the shock and confusion he surely feels being alive thanks to Matt Murdock as he continues his reign over New York.

Episode 8 also showed more of his classic dark side alongside his wife, and set pictures have already confirmed he will continue his tenure as Mayor of New York. For now, however, his immediate future hangs in the balance as dangerous enemies threaten both his life and the safety of the city as a whole.

Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa Fisk

Ayelet Zurer

Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk returned to her dark roots in Born Again Episode 8 when she killed off Adam, the man she had an affair with while separated from her husband. She continued that trend while dancing with Matt Murdock, threatening him with her knowledge of him being a vigilante.

Episode 9 is confirmed to bring Vanessa back into play, as footage has shown her sitting alongside her husband following the attempt on his life at the gala.

Knowing Vanessa is more than capable of running a criminal empire away from Wilson, fans are anxious to see what she will get herself into during Episode 9. This also comes after Matt finds out that she was the one who had Foggy Nelson killed, raising the stakes even further.

Nikki M. James - Kirsten McDuffie

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James has played a key role as Matt Murdock's new law partner, Kirsten McDuffie throughout Born Again Season 1. She is also confirmed to make her last Season 1 appearance in Episode 9 while Matt's life takes a turn for the worse.

After their heated discussions in the office about Fisk, their work, and their future in Episode 8, Episode 9 is sure to add new levels of stress for Kirsten when she learns about Matt getting shot. Whether she learns about him being Daredevil is still unknown, although they will have their own problems to work out either way.

Deborah Ann Woll - Karen Page

Deborah Ann Woll

Thus far, while Deborah Ann Woll has officially come back to the MCU as Karen Page, thus far, she has only made an appearance in Born Again's first episode. Following Foggy Nelson's death, she took a detour to San Francisco as she and Matt dissolved their law firm and went their separate ways.

While the relationship between Matt and Karen is still rocky, she is now seemingly confirmed to return to New York for another round of action in Episode 9.

Unfortunately, due to her being away for so long, her place in the story is hard to nail down. However, with Matt currently fighting for his life, there is no question that she will be there for him to make sure he gets back on his feet and into the fight.

Jon Bernthal - Frank Castle/Punisher

Jon Bernthal

Like Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal's inclusion in Born Again's cast as the Punisher has been limited to one episode in this season (Episode 4). In that entry, Matt Murdock sought him out after learning of the cops using Frank Castle's Punisher insignia before they went at each other about Foggy's tragic death.

With only that one scene under Bernthal's skull-adorned vest for Born Again thus far, fans are hopeful that Episode 9 will give him the chance at some real action.

Trailers have teased him being involved in some kind of late-night sneaky heist scene in Episode 9, complete with him hiding from adversaries before likely taking them out. No matter how that plays out, Frank seems to finally be in line for an opportunity to live up to his Punisher moniker soon.

Wilson Bethel - Ben Poindexter/Bullseye

Marvel Studios

Finally returning in Episode 8 was Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, who shared new information on who hired him to take out Foggy Nelson. This came before his escape from prison in brutal fashion as he made his second appearance in Born Again following the premiere episode.

Now, Bullseye has set himself firmly as the main villain of this series after taking a shot at Kingpin and hitting Matt Murdock, putting his life in serious jeopardy.

Moving forward, Matt is sure to be gunning hard for the sharp-shooting antagonist, which could put the rest of the Big Apple in serious danger as well. Where Bullseye goes from here is still unclear, but for now, he remains as dangerous as ever.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 will debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. PT.